The first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections dropped this week, giving us a look at the highly anticipated follow-up to the iconic science fiction franchise. To no one’s surprise, fans have poured over the trailer, looking for clues, references, and Easter eggs to unpack. And while fan theories abound, the most delightful Easter egg is a reference not to The Matrix films, but to the Wachowskis’ 1996 feature film debut.

Neo-noir thriller Bound follows the story of lesbian ex-con Corky (Gina Gershon) who is hired as a handy woman in an apartment complex owned by the mob. There she meets Violet (Jennifer Tilly) and her mafioso boyfriend Caesar (Joe Pantoliano). Corky and Violet begin an affair, and conspire to steal money from the mob, but things go awry. The film was critically acclaimed and remains a queer classic.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a shop sign in the background for “Corky’s Massage Spa & Salon” in the background. The sign also features a labrys, which is prominently tattooed on Corky’s arm. The double-bitted axe became a popular lesbian symbol in the 1970s, which represented strength and self-sufficiency.

Does this mean that Corky and Violet are a part of The Matrix? Or is this just a fun bit of fan service for Bound fans? Either way, fans are excited.

I’m probably late to the party but I just noticed this reference to “Bound” in the Matrix trailer pic.twitter.com/JzSo5LX38j — Josh (@jdbeavin) September 11, 2021

Currently praying that the new The Matrix trailer is foreshadowing the inclusion of Corky from BOUND (1996) 💘 pic.twitter.com/ipmvCD2Mqy — Alex (@alex__ramsay) September 9, 2021

In other news, BOUND is now officially part THE MATRIX expanded universe. . pic.twitter.com/S0tpznkbCI — Dean Lines (@deanlines) September 9, 2021

I'm glad that at least one of the gals from BOUND managed to find work in the Matrix. pic.twitter.com/OvBPZpAy7x — Rathan Krueger (@DarknessOpera) September 9, 2021

This is likely just an Easter egg, but I can still dream of Gina Gershon and Jennifer Tilly joining The Matrix series, right?

(image: Gramercy Pictures)

