Things We Saw Today: The First Trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is Here!

Marvel nerds it’s time to lock and load! Today during Super Bowl LVI, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for the next Doctor Strange installment, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness! Watching the trailer, the story seems directly connected both to the events Spider-Man: No Way Home, but also Marvel’s animated series What If…? Watch the full trailer below:

Enter a new dimension of Strange. Watch the official trailer for Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/FizGdQtoRv — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 13, 2022

Looking at the trailer, you can see a shot of Rachel McAdams returning as Christine Palmer, (Strange’s dead love), along with Xochitl Gomez in her debut as heroine America Chavez. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Benedict Wong’s Wong are also heavily featured. There are also several robots escorting a handcuffed Strange that look very similar to Ultron’s sentries, which also seems to tie back to the finale of What If…? And who is the mysterious voice? It sounds a little bit like Patrick Stewart! And was that a shot of Monica Rambeau zooming in to wallop Wanda!? May 6th can’t come soon enough!

A new Moon Knight trailer dropped!

The “Big Game TV Spot” For Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight also released today. This trailer shows a bit more of the relationship between Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) and the villain Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke.) We see Harrow encouraging Spector to choose and embrace the chaos within.

Meanwhile, Jeff Goldblum has a confrontation with a raptor puppet while discussing Jurassic World: Dominion, during a special Super Bowl spot. He get’s in a few good chops !

LOOK OUT! 😳😳😳@DaleJr, @RutledgeWood and Jeff Goldblum just got up close and personal with a raptor at @UniStudios!



Check out @JurassicWorld: Dominion in theaters on June 10. #SuperGoldSunday pic.twitter.com/VSGHN5WH9p — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 13, 2022

Also, the tensions between Russia and Ukraine are still rising, with the US threatening “dire” consequences. – MSN.com

Star Wars fans are impatiently awaiting the release of the Obi-Wan Super Bowl trailer, and were not happy with Ewan’s car commercial. – Twitter

Chevy Chase continues to be an old man yelling at a cloud. – Yahoo

Keep those eyes peeled for more trailers to drop during the Superb Owl match and we will see you bright and early Monday morning!

(Image: Marvel Studios)

