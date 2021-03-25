You know how Star Wars is sort of like a space western? Did you ever wish it was even more of a western? Well, TikTok appears to have our best interests at heart in this regard. A new popular video has us tapping our toe within seconds as the Star Wars story is told with a fine fiddle accompaniment.

The space opera series has been apart of our cultural zeitgeist for decades, but it’s always exciting to see a fun spin on the material. And this western take is all the more fitting because George Lucas’s original trilogy was heavily inspired and influenced by westerns and samurai films (especially those by Sergio Leone and Akira Kurasawa), and so this video is making that western flavor even more explicit. Everything has come full circle!

The idea was simple. One TikTok user asked “What if Star Wars was a western” and then, from there, other musicians joined in and before we knew it, someone was reading the opening crawl in the style of actor and voiceover master Sam Elliot. The internet really is a fascinating place.

Ventriloquist, comedian, voice actor, voiceover artist, and raconteur Meet Buford teamed up with violingrl Gabrielle Martin and fiddlinphil Philip Kramer using TikTok’s duet feature to bring us the perfect opening for a Star Wars property.

When it comes to the world of Star Wars, The Mandalorian is basically a space western—complete with marshalls and many gunfights—a Star Wars property that has truly gone all-in in this regard. So all I’m saying is that we could very easily have an episode that starts like that TikTok in season 3. Make Pedro Pascal do the crawl, I don’t care. I just want this in existence now.

