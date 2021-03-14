Okay, we promised ourselves (and our wallets) that we wouldn’t be shelling out money for yet ANOTHER streaming service. But Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) is really tempting us with all of their Star Trek content. And this cast video from the crew of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds definitely has us intrigued about the upcoming series. The Star Trek: Discovery spinoff series, which was announced last spring, has finally started filming in Canada.

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock), and Rebecca Romijn (Number One) as they pilot the U.S.S. Enterprise to explore the galaxy in the years before Captain James T. Kirk takes the helm. The video introduces us to their co-stars, Babs Olusanmokun (Black Mirror, The Defenders), Christina Chong (Doctor Who, Black Mirror), Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Jess Bush (Skinford, Les Norton) and Melissa Navia (Dietland, Billions).

And honestly, everyone seems so genuinely psyched to be there, you can’t help but get excited as well. “In a career, there is never enough work that is pure joy. I feel that my friend Alex Kurtzman along with David Stapf at CBS Studios and Julie McNamara at Paramount+ have given me just that by letting me haunt the stock rooms of my favorite candy store and I am grateful,” said Akiva Goldsman, co-showrunner and executive producer of the new series. “With a hell of a cast and undying love for The Original Series, we boldly go.”

Co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers added, “I’m incredibly grateful to be working alongside Akiva and our brilliant, multi-faceted cast to help bring the adventures of the Starship Enterprise to new life. For someone who’s been dreaming of spaceships and alien worlds since I was little, this show is a dream come true.”

Paramount+ has yet to announce a release date for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, but it’s expected to premiere either late 2021 or early 2022.

(via StarTrek.com, image: CBS All Access)

