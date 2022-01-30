Popular streaming music service Spotify has announced a new policy towards podcasts that discuss COVID-19. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek unveiled updated platform rules, which include adding a dedicated content advisory to podcast episodes that contain discussions about the virus, along with resources that provide up-to-date information from medical professionals and public health authorities.

Ek said in a statement, “Pick almost any issue and you will find people and opinions on either side of it. Personally, there are plenty of individuals and views on Spotify that I disagree with strongly. We know we have a critical role to play in supporting creator expression while balancing it with the safety of our users. In that role, it is important to me that we don’t take on the position of being content censor while also making sure that there are rules in place and consequences for those who violate them.”

The updated platform rules come in response to Spotify’s current PR disaster around its most popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. Host Joe Rogan, who signed a $100 million dollar deal for exclusive streaming rights to the network, has been widely criticized for promoting misinformation around coronavirus and the vaccines.

In response, artists like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have pulled their music from Spotify, along with prolific podcaster and author Brené Brown.

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading false information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” wrote Young. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Since the controversy began, Spotify is estimated to have lost more than $2 billion in market value. In January, 270 medical health professionals wrote an open letter calling on Spotify to implement a misinformation policy. It seems that Spotify is finally listening to health professionals. But will they unseat their most profitable podcaster? Unlikely.

