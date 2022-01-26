In the battle between Neil Young, Joe Rogan, and Spotify, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has decided to remove his music from the platform.

Young issued and ultimatum on his website Jan. 24, where he took issue with being on the same platform as Rogan, who has been spreading vaccine misinformation. “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them. … They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

He meant it, and now his music is slowly being scrubbed from the platform.

“We want all the world’s music and audio content to be available to Spotify users. With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators. We have detailed content policies in place and we’ve removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID since the start of the pandemic. We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon,” a Spotify spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sam Raimi has some concerns about the final cut of his upcoming comic book film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. (via Polygon )

) The Good Omens cast for season two is being slowly confirmed with some new names, losing some others. (via Deadline)

The second trailer for the Fresh Prince spinoff series coming to Peacock is here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nika King (@iamnikaking)

Dionne Warwick brought her iconic shade to The Late Show. (via Pajiba)

Jeremy Slater has been hired to write the sequel to Mortal Kombat. (via Collider)

