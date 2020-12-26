Things We Saw Today: Scotty Was Beamed Up After All

Richard Garriott revealed in an interview today that he smuggled the remains of James Doohan (Scotty from Star Trek: The Original Series) along with a photo of Doohan aboard the International Space Station back in 2008 when he went on a twelve day mission as a private astronaut. It was, according to Garriott and Doohan’s son, Doohan’s final wish. A wish that had been denied officially two previous times, which is why Garriott resorted to more clandestine means to get the remains aboard. It’s comforting to know that our beloved Scotty got his beam-up!

In other news:

The remains of an ancient snack bar were unearthed in Pompeii, because loving snacks is a universal human truth. – CBS News The Exorcist is celebrating it’s 47th anniversary today, so here is a video of audience reactions to it in 1973. Arnold Schwarzenegger had a zoom reunion with the cast of Kindergarten Cop. – Yahoo News Wholesome Alert: Watch this cat interrupt a morning prayer:



Leo the cat has been getting up to mischief again! Did you spot this moment in Morning Prayer last week? #Caturday pic.twitter.com/xZXDsAQxWW — Canterbury Cathedral (@No1Cathedral) May 23, 2020

