Things We Saw Today: Rest In Peace Aaron Carter

Aaron Carter. Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Troubled musician and former child star Aaron Carter (the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter) passed away in his Lancaster home today. Carter, once known for his childhood music career and breakout album Aaron’s Party (Come and Get It), with songs like “I Want Candy,” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq,” had struggled with a very public battle with addiction and mental health issues. He was only 34 years old.

To the scores of people who were kind enough to remember my b'day and then send me b'day wishes, thank you so much! It is one of the great gifts in life to have friends and well-wishers. I am, in that, a very lucky man. My b'day wish is that all of you thrive and enjoy your lives — Armin Shimerman (@ShimermanArmin) November 5, 2022

In happier news, beloved character actor Armin Shimerman celebrated his 73rd birthday today! Shimerman is most well known for his role as Quark, the Ferengi nightclub owner in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Shimerman was also the weasely Principal Snyder in Buffy: The Vampire Slayer along with a decades long career in voice work. Scores of fans took to twitter to wish him a happy birthday and to that we also have to add: Happy Birthday Armin!

This is a bed with *a WATERFALL* coming out of the base. And this is #FridayNightZillow! <$8M. An amazing space in an amazing city — New York City. 5BR, 5BA, ~6500 sf. Originally "a dental factory." Enjoy!https://t.co/bZavZslvMo pic.twitter.com/bAcCfhLVbV — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) November 5, 2022

Meanwhile, those of us still left on Twitter were left confused and appalled by this hideous and baffling waterfall bed listed on Zillow. For only $8million this messy, ugly, death trap can be yours!

In other news, the New York Times just released a deep dive into Ron DeSantis’ brief time as a high school teacher. Spoiler alert: he tried to party with the seniors and the kids were mostly not fans! – The New York Times

Quentin Tarantino gave an interview where he claimed that he would never direct a Marvel movie because “You have to be a hired hand to do those things. I’m not a hired hand. I’m not looking for a job.” I have a feeling the internet is going to add this to the Discourse pile. Make some room Scorsese! – The Los Angeles Times

And that’s all the news that is fit to print! Happy Saturday my lovelies!

(Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]