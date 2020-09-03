Things We Saw Today: Please Listen to James Gunn and Watch Harley Quinn Immediately

As DC comics saw its staff recently gutted and the future of its streaming site DC Universe looks uncertain, fans of the animated Harley Quinn have been anxiously waiting to hear what will be happening with the show. It was recently made available on HBO Max, which seemed like a good sign that the powers that be recognize it’s a popular property and one worth holding onto. But apparently not even Harley Quinn’s showrunner knows if that will be the case.

Wednesday evening, Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn tweeted about his dog who, he says, “barks at any animal that comes on TV. Including this animated hyena on @dcharleyquinn. The hyena is a still image,” adding, “Show is great btw.”

Our dog barks at any animal that comes on TV. Including this animated hyena on @dcharleyquinn. The hyena is a still image. (Show is great btw). pic.twitter.com/6lebro7Y1e — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2020

Harley Quinn’s showrunner Patrick Schumacker replied by thanking Gunn for the shoutout and for “amplifying the show.” Which apparently is necessary, as he says he has “no idea” whether or not a season three is coming.

Gunn, in turn, amplified the show even more, encouraging his followers to watch it post-haste.

Let’s hope. Everyone watch Harley Quinn on @hbomax and help get them a well-deserved season three! @dcharleyquinn https://t.co/D6z9mjk7Y0 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2020

I know everything in the entertainment industry is on hold or up in the air right now but if Harley Quinn doesn’t get picked up it will be a huge loss. Not only is it a brilliant show, but–without spoilers–the ending of season two set the show up to go in a direction that, if they end up not following through on, will be so infuriating.

So listen to James Gunn and watch Harley Quinn! (via Uproxx)

The first Antebellum reviews are in and they are so disappointing. (via Polygon)

D&D TikTok is a wholesome place. (via Wired)

Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist upped four cast members to season regulars for season two! (via TV Line)

Karl Urban has some thoughts on this Judge Dredd casting suggestion:

@ManMadeMoon https://t.co/DpzgEsvNUN pic.twitter.com/vjm4V3sSMi — Karl Urban (@KarlUrban) September 3, 2020

Bill Barr doesn’t think the disproportionate rate of police violence toward people of color is because of racism. Neat. (via HuffPost)

Brace yourselves, Lindsay Ellis dives into the (very NSFW) Omegaverse fanfic trope in a new video with a cameo from our own Princess Weekes. (via YouTube)

A new study tells us what you probably already knew: the pandemic is wreaking havoc on our mental health. (via Gizmodo)

Nintendo’s original portable console is back with a 2020 update! (also via Gizmodo)

Question of the day:

what’s the stupidest, most trivial thing you would do, if you had the ability to time travel without affecting history? personally, I would make T. S. Eliot watch Cats — Rachel (@underthenettle) September 2, 2020

Happy almost Friday!

(image: DC Universe)

