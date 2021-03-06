***SPOILER ALERT: This post spoils a cameo appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.***

We’re all excited for the deluge of Marvel content coming our way in Phase Four, but perhaps no project is as highly anticipated as Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika Waititi’s follow-up to the hilarious Thor: Ragnarok is currently filming in Australia with several familiar faces on set: Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, and several alums from the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Eager to join the crew is Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone, who recorded an audition tape to join the upcoming film. The duo playfully bantered as they professed their love for the MCU. The also pronounced “Marvel” like “Carvel”, adding “You make a wonderful movie and a wonderful ice cream cake!”

McCarthy soon got her wish, as set photos surfaced of the comedian dressed as Cate Blanchett’s character Hela from Ragnarok. The photos indicate that McCarthy will be joining Luke Hemsworth and Matt Damon as one of New Asgard’s players, who are presumably dramatizing the events of the previous film.

Honestly, this all sounds delightful. The play gag was one of Ragnarok‘s best jokes, and we’re excited to see where Waititi takes it in the upcoming film. McCarthy is always hilarious, and the role is a fun way to bring her into the MCU.

Ok but they did Wanda so dirty with that Mitch McConnell hand 😭😭😭 #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/D7xvxBCFBG — Stanimal Crossing New Year (@DannyPhantom36) March 6, 2021

Amber Ruffin never misses:

