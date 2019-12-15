comScore

Things We Saw Today: Let Wynonna Earp‘s Emily Andras Really Make This Lesbian Holiday RomCom

And Let Stephanie Beatriz star!

By Jessica MasonDec 15th, 2019, 5:56 pm

(L-R) Emily Andras, Katherine Barrell, Tim Rozon, and Melanie Scrofano of Wynonna Earp, Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018, pose in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The responses to Hallmark’s homophobic decision to drop an ad featuring a lesbian wedding have truly restored our faith in humanity this weekend, reminded us why we love some of our faves, and shown us why we should support others. Comments came from tose who have worked with the network, those who haven’t and also those who refused to.

Bridget Regan of Jane The Virgin, who just recently starred in Hallmark’s Christmas Getaway (2017) and Magic Stocking (2015) tweeted:

Also chiming in was Hilarie Burton (who I really enjoyed on Lifetime’s The Christmas Contract last year). She made it clear she had tried to push for diversity and Hallmark hadn’t met her demands so she walked. That’s amazing.

But the best responses we saw came from the beautiful cast and crew of Wynonna Earp. Tim Rozon, who plays Doc Holliday on the show and starred in Hallmark’s Christmas Town, tweeted “Love is Love” while Kat Barrell, who plays lesbian sheriff Nicole Haught chimed with support for the LGBT community and disappointment in Hallmark.

The capper was a tiny tweetstorm from Wynonna showrunner Emily Andras, who took on the bigots with her trademark grit, humor and commitment to queer representation…and came up with a movie we kinda really want to see.

The idea was great and funny but…we totally, really want this movie and, hey, it might happen? And if it does it has one cast member lined up who’s a queer icon herself: Stephanie Beatriz!

Is there a GoFundMe or something where we can give our money to make this actually happen? Because Stephanie Beatriz in a lesbian Christmas comedy by Emily Andras is something we NEED in our lives!

(via TVLine; image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

That’s what we saw…how about you?

