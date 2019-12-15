Things We Saw Today: Let Wynonna Earp‘s Emily Andras Really Make This Lesbian Holiday RomCom

The responses to Hallmark’s homophobic decision to drop an ad featuring a lesbian wedding have truly restored our faith in humanity this weekend, reminded us why we love some of our faves, and shown us why we should support others. Comments came from tose who have worked with the network, those who haven’t and also those who refused to.

Bridget Regan of Jane The Virgin, who just recently starred in Hallmark’s Christmas Getaway (2017) and Magic Stocking (2015) tweeted:

Hey @hallmarkchannel, this is incrediblly disappointing and disheartening. I thought #Hallmark was all about spreading love -especially this time of year. Instead you are endorsing discrimination. It’s time to give respect to LGBTQ families and communities. 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/l2cfh2pskb — Bridget Regan (@BridgetRegan) December 15, 2019

Also chiming in was Hilarie Burton (who I really enjoyed on Lifetime’s The Christmas Contract last year). She made it clear she had tried to push for diversity and Hallmark hadn’t met her demands so she walked. That’s amazing.

Requests were honored, I was told “take it or leave it”.

I left it. And the paycheck. Shitty being penalized for standing up for inclusivity. I really wanted that job. It was close to my house. It paid really well. It was about the military, which you all know I hold dear. But? — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 15, 2019

Key point here: I have a wonderful husband @JDMorgan who works his ass off so I have the luxury to choose morals over paying bills. Not everyone has that! Nor should we be forced to be dependent. If I had to cover our mortgage and was told “take it or leave it”, I’d be fucked. — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 15, 2019

But the best responses we saw came from the beautiful cast and crew of Wynonna Earp. Tim Rozon, who plays Doc Holliday on the show and starred in Hallmark’s Christmas Town, tweeted “Love is Love” while Kat Barrell, who plays lesbian sheriff Nicole Haught chimed with support for the LGBT community and disappointment in Hallmark.

…representation in this storytelling. I was so excited to be a part of that. Recent news of Zola’s ad pull is shocking and heartbreaking. I remain hopeful that it will be remedied quickly and we will look back at this as the moment when things changed for the better… for love. — ✌🏼Kat Barrell ✌🏼 (@KatBarrell) December 15, 2019

The capper was a tiny tweetstorm from Wynonna showrunner Emily Andras, who took on the bigots with her trademark grit, humor and commitment to queer representation…and came up with a movie we kinda really want to see.

AFTER THEY TURN THEIR DUELING SLEIGH RIDES INTO A HILARIOUS SNOW RACE, THEY CRASH AND GET STRANDED TOGETHER AT AN ABANDONED YET ADORABLE CHRISTMAS COUNTRY CABIN; OH OH, GUESS HOW MANY BEDS THERE ARE!!? 🎄 ☝🏽 — Emily Andras (@emtothea) December 15, 2019

The idea was great and funny but…we totally, really want this movie and, hey, it might happen? And if it does it has one cast member lined up who’s a queer icon herself: Stephanie Beatriz!

So very very very excited about this whole situation — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) December 15, 2019

I’m gonna go HOLLY and press that my physical comedy skills are wildly underestimated but would really shine bright here (i.e. a scene where I’m hanging Christmas lights and slide quickly off a roof, another where i can’t corral the pigs) — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) December 15, 2019

Is there a GoFundMe or something where we can give our money to make this actually happen? Because Stephanie Beatriz in a lesbian Christmas comedy by Emily Andras is something we NEED in our lives!

