Things We Saw Today: Hallmark Caves to Homophobes

Not all is merry and bright in the land of endless Christmas known at The Hallmark Channel. Following a petition by a bunch of hateful homophobes, Hallmark has pulled a series of adds from wedding planning company Zola because they feature – GASP! – a lesbian couple kissing.

The campaign was spearheaded by One Million Karens who would like to speak to the manager Moms, which started a petition demanding that Hallmark not only remove the ads but cave to their demand not to create any sort of LGBT content. Their reasoning? “Such content goes against Christian and conservative values that are important to your primary audience. You will lose viewers if you cave to the LBGT agenda.”

After this issue was raised earlier this week, Hallmark caved, telling The New York Times that Hallmark will not run ads with content or issues “that are deemed controversial.” Their excuse seems to be the kiss, not the gayness ,but a Zola ad that remains on the channel features a straight kiss so that’s a load of horse manure.

Every Hallmark Channel movie is like, “The ghost of a dog dates a Christmas mannequin that came to life” but the idea of two women kissing is TOO MUCH https://t.co/cTQYsYaB7M — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 14, 2019

It’s also clear that Hallmark had no problem until the protest but these few homophobic jerks, as Zola has aired ads with queer content in the past with no issue. It’s probably because one of these million moms tuned in during the holiday movie season and saw the add. Whatever the reason, it’s BS and Hallmark should be ashamed of caving to hate like this.

As queer woman – one who had a lesbian wedding before it was even legally a wedding in the US – I would like to clearly and succinctly state: screw you, Hallmark.

I hate that I have to reiterate this but: There is nothing controversial or sexual or offensive about two people of the same sex expressing their love and commitment. A channel that shows endless variations of a blonde white girl and brunette white man endlessly falling in love and discovering the magic of the holiday and kissing under the mistletoe has no right to object to two people of the same sex kissing.

This is a bad, disappointing move from the channel.

(via: The New York Times, image: Zola)

There are other less depressing things we saw today, and here are some of them!

Never thought you’d read the words “penis fish” on CNN, did ya? (via CNN)

Learn everything you want to know about the make up the Broadway Cats. (via Vulture)

Little Women should be taught as a classic. (via Vox)

We’ve been found out!

Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” is about friends practicing witchcraft but then someone walks in and they have to suddenly play it cool pic.twitter.com/0FscqecVzW

— Ryan George (@theryangeorge) December 11, 2019



Back Christmas flopped, but not as badly as Richard Jewell, so that’s nice. (via Forbes)

I guess there are other alien babies besides baby Yoda? (via EW)

We miss Gundam Wing… (via Comicbook.com)

“Into the Unknown” in 29 languages? Yes please! (via /Film)

We love this art of Supernatural‘s new Queen of Hell, Rowena!

Hail to the Queen!

In Mucha´s style! :)#Supernatural #supernatural15 #SPNFamily #Rowena #Fanart pic.twitter.com/fW0MPKOYOd

— Gio🦊🍵 (@Gio_Gui) December 14, 2019



That’s what we saw today, Suvians! Did you see anything good out there?

