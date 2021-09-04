Things We Saw Today: Legendary ‘Today Show’ Weatherman Willard Scott Passes

If you grew up watching The Today Show every morning, chances are you remember weatherman Willard Scott and his iconic Smuckers birthday tributes to our countries centenarians. Unfortunately the Today Show announced this morning that Scott has passed away at the age of 87. His longtime co-hosts paid tribute to him, with Al Roker referring to him as a “second dad” and Katie Couric saying “He played such an outsized role in my life & was warm & loving & generous off camera as he was on.” An era of morning news has ended and Scott will be truly missed.

Mary Trump loves to slam on her uncle. – Business Insider

Destin Daniel Cretton discusses Wong and Abomination’s cameos in Shang-Chi, hints at their future MCU involvement. – ComicBook.com

Oscar Isaac drives the internet wild with a Gomez Addams level arm kiss – Twitter

Twitter also showers Marvel’s Wong with much deserved admiration and love because Benedict Wong is the best.

Fun Fact: By 2022, Benedict Wong will have appeared as “Wong” more times than anyone in the DCEU as their own characters or the X-Men films bar Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart This is Wong’s world, we only live here pic.twitter.com/MYdPn1OPEi — Bork 🐉 (@BorkEternal) September 3, 2021

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten are now the proud parents of two adorable babies. – NBC

The Dune cast looked hot as hell on the Venice Film Festival’s red carpet. – PopSugar

