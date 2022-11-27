Things We Saw Today: James Gunn Confirms That Is Bucky’s Real Arm in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

Time to breathe a deep sigh of relief because we all made it through Thanksgiving weekend intact! All of us that is, except for Bucky Thee Barnes, the Winter Soldier himself! As we saw in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Nebula (Karen Gillan) was so filled with the Christmas spirit that she gifted Rocket with what appeared to be Bucky’s mechanical arm! And James Gunn took to Twitter today to confirm that it is indeed his!

I’m not sure how a cyborg with advanced alien technology tearing off a human’s arm because of an overabundance of Christmas-Spirit is forced inclusion, but now it’s canon sorry. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 26, 2022

Not only did he confirm that is Bucky’s actual arm but he made sure to dunk on a dumb troll who was complaining that Nebula having the strength and ability to steal it was somehow “forced inclusion.” It is now canon indeed, thank you, James Gunn!

This is Corporate Communism.



Corporations using their economic power to force their political agendas.



They need to go back to the “Customer is King” mentality, not corporations are king.@elonmusk opening Twitter for everyone’s speech doesn’t promote one side,



Cont’d https://t.co/Que4WwOV3W — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) November 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Marjorie Taylor Greene continues to be the worst and also possibly dumbest politician on Twitter when she attacked advertisers withdrawing from Twitter as somehow being “corporate communism” and not a literal example of capitalism because businesses are choosing who they want to buy ad space from. Capitalism is communism it turns out! War is peace! Marjorie Taylor Greene, is she intentionally pulling an Orwellian double-speak or is it just that she doesn’t understand what words mean.

But how about… me? ? — Vico Ortiz (@V_Vico_Ortiz) November 27, 2022

Antonio Banderas spoke about who he could see replacing him but the internet flew into a frenzy when our favorite non-binary pirate Vico Ortiz threw their hat into the ring. Honestly, this is the only casting I want now. Just look at the possibilities…

A real-life While You Were Sleeping has occurred! According to ABC7, a man who was comatose after a horrific motorcycle accident woke up, but thought it was still the year 1993 and proposed to his wife for a second time. It’s sweet and sappy but I had to give you guys a nice “aww” moment before we delve back into the horrors of modernity. – ABC7

Speaking of which, the New York Times reported today that the NYPD would be partnering with Amazon’s Ring app (the device that provides video footage of front doors to homeowners) to surveil footage and look for possible crimes. Our surveillance state just got a whole lot more surveillance-y! – The New York Times

And finally, in sad news, the beloved genre director Albert Pyun passed away at the age of 69. He was known for action-packed, low-budget, straight-to-video features that became cult classics. His most famous films were Cyborg, The Sword and the Sorcerer, Nemesis, and the 1989 version of Captain America. He worked with legendary action actors like Jean-Claude Van Damme and Burt Reynolds. Rest easy, Albert. – Variety

