Get Into ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Spirit With These Kevin Bacon Classics

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been unleashed and now we are full to the BRIM with Christmas spirit! Drax and Mantis have done the impossible and filled us all with holiday cheer by giving us the gift of… a kidnapped Kevin Bacon. That’s right, they gave Peter Quill the greatest gift of all – his childhood hero wrapped up in a big old box (but minus a few necessary air holes.)

Bacon has starred in some incredible films over the years. From campy horror classics like Hollow Man to Oscar-caliber dramas like A Few Good Men, Mystic River, and JFK. Star Lord loves the Bacon, and so do we, so let’s get into the Star Lord holiday spirit by revisiting some of Kevin Bacon’s most iconic film roles.

Friday the 13th (1980)

In one of his earliest roles, Bacon plays one of the unsuspecting camp counselors that incurs the wrath of the murderous Mrs. Voorhees. Unlike Quill’s version of the story, however, Bacon’s horny jock counselor does not defeat Jason Voorhees in hand-to-hand combat but instead is trying to smoke a joint in bed when he is impaled via an arrow through the throat… through a mattress. Ouch!

Footloose (1984)

Obviously the most inspiring and influential film for a young Quill (considering he was later able to save the entire galaxy with his dance moves), Footloose is also one of the films that launched Bacon into superstardom. His iconic dance scenes have been homaged, and parodied, but never truly duplicated. Long live the lord of the dance!

Tremors (1990)

A classic 90s monster movie, Tremors is about a small desert town in Nevada that is under siege by giant carnivorous worms. A fantastic comedy thriller, Bacon is perfect as the handyman turned unwilling hero who is forced to save his friends from the killer worms.

Flatliners (1990)

Another horror classic from 1990, Flatliners is about a group of hot-shot med students who decided to participate in a dangerous experiment involving near-death experiences. Bacon plays David, one of the “flatliners” whose experience in the “afterlife” forces him to resolve his past misdeeds.

Wild Things (1998)

This dark, satirical neo-noir has everything. It has Matt Dillon as a pervy teacher. Denise Richards and Neve Campbell as the pair of murderous, bisexual, teenage femme fatales, and it has Kevin Bacon as the dirty cop who wants to solve the crime but also get a piece of the action. It’s campy, horny, over the top, and an entire blast.

(Image: Marvel/Disney+)

