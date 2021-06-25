Things We Saw Today: Gritty Celebrates Pride Because Love Is Love

Gritty is once again going out there proving what an icon he is. In the following tweet, Gritty can be seen ice-skating while holding the Pride Flag with dignity and conviction. Love is love, and if there’s anyone that’s going to believe that, it’s going to be this freakish mascot that Philadelphia loves because of his flaws and despite how his eyes stare into your soul.

What made it even better is that Andra Day’s “Rise Up” is heard playing in the background. Well, an instrumental version of it. But the point stands that this music adds a little something that makes this video even better, with every second that passes. Because Gritty is right. Love is love. And we need to remember that this weekend and every week that passes from here on out because Pride is a year-long event.

Love

Is

Love

Is

Love

Is

Love pic.twitter.com/VeX5RZOEoq — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) June 25, 2021

Let’s check out what else we saw out on the internet today!

After four seasons the NBC drama Good Girls is canceled with no hope of finding a new home. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Dune is being shuffled around and coming out on Oct. 22 instead of Oct. 1. (via Variety)

Austin Archer responds to people that won’t use pronouns with a bop that I can’t stop thinking about. (via Twitter)

So some innernet folx seemed to like this one… pic.twitter.com/Plw5tdnSHQ — Austin Archer (@yourpal_austin) June 24, 2021

Black creators on TikTok are saying enough to their hard work being pilfered by white people for money. (via Buzzfeed)

Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars: Rogue Squadron finds its writer in Matthew Robinson. (via Deadline)

Apparently, there’s a movie about Medusa coming out that reimagines her original story. (via CBR.com)

Have a great Friday and a safe and fun Pride!

(image: Gritty NHL Twitter Screenshot)

