After HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery’s sudden and startling cancellation of the Batgirl film that was already shot and in post-production, a growing number of fans are calling for the movie to be released on HBO Max or in theaters. I’ve even seen jokes (but also maybe not jokes) from people online asking for the movie to be mailed to them and they’ll get it into the people’s hands. Similar to online campaigns like #ReleaseTheSynderCut or a number of #SaveOneDayAtATime, fans are calling for Warner Bros. Discovery to #SaveBatgirl.

Leslie Grace, Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Michael Keaton, Brendan Fraser, Ivory Aquino, Jacob Scipio and the entire BATGIRL Crew did not deserve this.



Their hard work deserves to be seen 🦇#ReleaseBatgirl — Batgirl Film News 🦇 (@BatgirlFilm) August 2, 2022

#ReleaseBatgirl I normally was against the hashtag campaigns, because those people were annoying as hell. But how can #WarnerBrosDiscovery axe a movie that was almost finished! Hard working people were on this movie and now you’re denying them their work! Shame! pic.twitter.com/62yD0ayFaS — Nordin Van Egmond (@NordinEgmond) August 3, 2022

In today’s Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 investor call, top board members (including David Zaslav, JB Perrette, Gunnar Wiedenfels, and Andrew Slabin) affirmed that they won’t release projects “[they] don’t believe in.” That’s an interesting statement considering how the faith in new direction of HBO Max is nosediving and their sexist stance on fandoms. Even before we got the excuse as to why this was happening, people were calling for a reversal of this decision. This includes comic creators like Gail Simone, who has written several Batgirl series.

This is unlikely to get any traction, but goes to show Zaslav and his team didn’t just rob DC fans of a highly anticipated film (anticipation that is, at this point, a rare win for them), but of a chance for many people to see themselves in a high-profile place within DC. While DC did release two live-action Wonder Woman films, this would have been the first female-led film since. Not only was this going to feature fan-favorites Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton (as Batman again!), but Leslie Grace’s portrayal of Batgirl was going to be the most high-profile Afro-Latina in a DC film, along with trans representation with Ivory Aquino playing her best friend Alysia Yeo.

