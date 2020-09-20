comScore

Things We Saw Today: Everything Sucks But at Least We Have Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk Fan Art

By Chelsea SteinerSep 20th, 2020, 5:58 pm

tatiana maslany jennifer waltersOrphan Black, Perry Mason) has been cast in the title role in Disney+’s upcoming She-Hulk series.

Maslany’s casting as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who gains superpowers via a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner, is the kind of spot-on casting that everyone can get on board for. And while the casting anouncement is only a few days old, fans have been flooding social media with artwork based on Maslany as She-Hulk. Marvel artist Phil Noto posted the following piece to his Instagram:

And popular artist BossLogic shared his own take on She-Hulk:

Fans from all across the globe joined in to share their Maslany/She-Hulk fan art. Here are some of our faves:

My take on Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk!

#shehulkcomics#shehulktvseries#tatianamaslany

It’s a nice reminder that even in the darkest of times, we can still have nice things.

(via CBR, image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/Marvel)

Hope you’re having a swell Sunday, Mary Suevians!

