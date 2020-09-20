Things We Saw Today: Everything Sucks But at Least We Have Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk Fan Art

Orphan Black, Perry Mason) has been cast in the title role in Disney+’s upcoming She-Hulk series.

Maslany’s casting as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who gains superpowers via a blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner, is the kind of spot-on casting that everyone can get on board for. And while the casting anouncement is only a few days old, fans have been flooding social media with artwork based on Maslany as She-Hulk. Marvel artist Phil Noto posted the following piece to his Instagram:

And popular artist BossLogic shared his own take on She-Hulk:

Fans from all across the globe joined in to share their Maslany/She-Hulk fan art. Here are some of our faves:

It’s a nice reminder that even in the darkest of times, we can still have nice things.

(via CBR, image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/Marvel)

Antony Starr talks superhero sex scenes in The Boys. (via Collider)

Janina Gavankar (The Way Back) will write and star in a female-driven monster movie. (via Deadline)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) will direct the live-action adaptation of the popular anime Your Name. (via io9)

#StarTrekLowerDecks fam. Just bit into this cheese-wedge. Do you see what I see? pic.twitter.com/4MIMMP6imB — Jerry O'Connell (@MrJerryOC) September 20, 2020 Gay Bowser, we hardly knew ye. (via Polygon)

Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland takes top prize at Toronto International Film Festival. (via A.V. Club)

Would you get a bionic eye implant? (via Syfy Wire) Foxes are so precious and wholesome pic.twitter.com/VP8DjCaXzj — summer stolarcyk (@summerstoli) September 20, 2020

Hope you’re having a swell Sunday, Mary Suevians!

