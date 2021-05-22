It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a very good boy! Krypto the Super-Dog is set to make his big screen debut in Warner Bros.’ upcoming animated movie DC League of Super-Pets. And Krypto will be voiced by none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The film follows Superman’s dog Krypto, who teams up with a flying cat to stop crime while Supes is on vacation. Jared Stern (The LEGO Batman Movie) will write and direct along with co-director Sam Levine (Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero).

No other casting announcements have been made yet, but you can probably expect an A-list cast to join Johnson. Krypto, created by writer Otto Binder and artist Curt Swan, first appeared in a Superboy story in Adventure Comics #210 (March 1955). Designed as a one-off character, Krypto quickly grew a fan base of his own, because who on Earth doesn’t love dogs?

Krypto was originally Kal-El’s dog, whom Jor-El used to test his rocket that would take Kal-El to Earth (not cool, Jor-El). Krypto’s rocket was knocked off-course, lost for years before eventually landing on Earth where he teamed up with Superboy. Krypto continued to pop up in comics and animated films before landing his own show on the Cartoon Network in 2005. Krypto the Superdog ran for two seasons before cancellation. A live-action Krypto appeared in the series Smallville, as well as DC Universe/HBO Max’s Titans.

This will be Johnson’s second entry into the DC universe, following his starring role as super-villain Black Adam in the film of the same name.

DC League of Super-Pets is set to hit theaters on May 20, 2022.

(via Variety, image: Universal Pictures/Warner Bros. Animation)

