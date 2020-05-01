Things We Saw Today: Black Widow Would Have Been Released Today. Let’s Be Sad.

If not for the coronavirus pandemic, today would have marked the release of Black Widow, and while many of us would have already seen it (press screenings, Thursday night previews, and beyond), we still would have been on the internet trying to figure out the delicate balance of wanting to talk about what the movie held for Natasha Romanoff while trying to not spoil it for those who haven’t seen it yet.

Now … we’ll still experience that feeling in November, but today is still a bit bittersweet. Thinking about how I’d be gearing up for both Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984 right now has weighed heavily on my mind because it’s (for lack of a better analogy) my Super Bowl.

Watching these superhero movies, unpacking their stories and connecting them to the comics is something I thrive on. With theories about Yelena and Natasha and the face swap storyline from the comics and more, I’ve been waiting to see which of my theories was true or how off base I was. Now, we get to sit and wait some more as if we haven’t been waiting long enough to see Natasha’s own story.

So yeah, it’s a little upsetting because we’re missing Natasha Romanoff. We’re all thinking about what we’d be doing if this situation wasn’t what it is, and it’s a lot.

today’s date, for no particular reason, at all pic.twitter.com/SZknqxEffR — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 1, 2020

Today’s the day! Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow is playing in theatres NOW! pic.twitter.com/uHUSq3Cb8o — Black Widow ● (@aoudanvers) April 30, 2020

today i would’ve seen black widow if things were different pic.twitter.com/7Wnm6o8oXz — josie ʬ⁸⁴ (@emiliaheards) April 30, 2020

Who ready for the Black Widow premiere tonight??????#BlackWidow stans are happy as hell today pic.twitter.com/Z69wIX3bJK — Let’s Talk Eternals (⊃∪ ∩⪽) ➐ (@dequan_seely) April 30, 2020

‘BLACK WIDOW’ was originally supposed to release in theaters today… pic.twitter.com/mEjNQtZCeR — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 1, 2020

IF YOURE EXCITED TO SEE NATASHA ROMANOFFS SOLO MOVIE BLACK WIDOW IN THEATRES TOMORROW SAY IIIIII pic.twitter.com/w565MWfwvB — lexi ceo of civil war nat (@skywalkerlexi) April 29, 2020

Black widow movie would have been released in theaters today pic.twitter.com/NMtEbtr60z — Karla (@hiddlesgold) May 1, 2020

So, I shall wait until November to see Natasha Romanoff’s first standalone film but that doesn’t mean we can’t be sad about today.

