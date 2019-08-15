comScore
Things We Saw Today: What the Heck Is Going on With These “Amazon FC Ambassadors” on Twitter?

by | 6:07 pm, August 15th, 2019

Amazon packages on a conveyor belt in a factory room.

Amazon fulfillment centers have been getting a lot of attention lately thanks to a recent worker strike and some in-depth reporting (like this episode of Last Week Tonight) exposing their horrible working conditions.

Amazon appears to be trying to combat this image as a soulless company forcing workers to endure grueling conditions that frequently lead to injuries they’re then allegedly discouraged from reporting and seeking care for, all to make more profits for the world’s richest man. And they’re doing so by inviting the public to schedule tours of those fulfillment centers, like the world’s worst family vacation.

Amazon also launched an “Ambassador” program, which is basically just a bunch of employees being paid to talk up the company online. That launched last year but I don’t know anyone who really took notice of it. That is, until yesterday, when one Twitter user commented on the above tweet and was suddenly inundated with ultra-positive tweets from a whole army of Ambassadors, just waiting to tell her how wrong she was and how great it is to work at Amazon.

It’s not totally clear if these are all real people or if some (or all) of them are bots, although they insist they’re real. (Which is exactly what a bot would say …)

Whether these are real people or bots trying way too hard to perform humanity, things got bleak.

As soon as Wilde would reply to one Ambassador, another would swoop in to pick up the conversation. I recommend reading through the entire thread because it is weird.

(image: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.

