Things We Saw Today: Aaron Paul And Bryan Cranston Tease a Possible Breaking Bad Reunion

Do we need a sequel to Breaking Bad? Not really. Are we getting one? Most likely. Both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul posted matching photos on Twitter with the caption “soon,” leading many to speculate that they’d be returning for the highly secretive Breaking Bad movie.

Many have theorized that the movie will be a direct sequel to the series, following Jesse Pinkman’s escape from the neo-Nazis that held him prisoner for a year (if you’re mad about spoilers, please consider that the show ended in 2013). This could explain why both Paul and Cranston are tweeting cryptically about a secret. Maybe Jesse actively hallucinates Walt’s ghost haunting him as he tries to make his escape?

Better Call Saul showrunner Peter Gould reacted to their tweets with his own cryptic post.

Looking forward to this. https://t.co/tiep2BTeI8 — Peter Gould (@petergould) June 25, 2019

All we really know about the project is that Vince Gilligan is attached to it. I’m sure we’ll find out more soon though, if Paul and Cranston are hinting at the film and not some sort of six year reunion special.

William Shatner got banned from Reddit, which is a sentence I never thought I’d type. (via ComicBook.com)

Here’s a guide on figuring out if footage has been manipulated, a new tactic used by trolls. (via Washington Post)

Marvel is now putting on plays featuring their heroes for teens. (via The New York Times)

Cry with us as we celebrate Toy Story 4‘s box office success. (via Twitter) Thank you for making #ToyStory4 the #1 movie in the world and for taking a journey with these characters to infinity and beyond. #ToyStory4Ever (🎥: @louscafe_edit) pic.twitter.com/8YNZe943T9 — Pixar (@Pixar) June 24, 2019 It’s time to talk about bisexual representation on TV. (via Variety)

Cailee Spaeny joins The Craft reboot. (via Slashfilm)

Check out the LGBT+ stars honored by Variety in their Power of Pride issue (via Variety)

