Things We Saw Today: A New Conan the Barbarian Series in Development at Netflix
Netflix just can’t get enough of big fantasy. They’ve already got The Witcher, a Chronicles of Narnia series in the works, and so many others, but now they’ve added another legendary IP to their collection: Conan the Barbarian.
Deadline reports that Netflix has entered a development deal with Conan Properties International, and Fredrik Malmberg and Mark Wheeler’s Pathfinder Media, to develop a live-action series based on the character created by Robert E. Howard in the 1930s. The pulp fantasy warrior was most memorably played by future-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1982 film Conan the Barbarian and the 1984 followup, Conan the Destroyer.
The character had his most recent revival onscreen in the 2011 version, also creatively titled Conan the Barbarian, starring Jason Momoa. That movie wasn’t actually that bad, and Momoa was pretty perfect casting, but it was a flop, and since then, the owners of Conan have been trying to reinvigorate the franchise.
Conan Properties, via Malmberg and Wheeler, have been trying to get a series going for a while. In 2018, they started the development of an Amazon series with Ryan Condal (Rampage), Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones), and Warren Littlefield (The Handmaid’s Tale) but nothing came of it.
This new series is in the very early stages of development and does not have any showrunners or writers attached, but I can certainly think of a few whose take I would love to see on the original Sword and Sorcery pulp story. The first that comes to mind is Steven DeKnight, who handled buff men in loincloths so well on Spartacus.
Who would you like to see take the reins? And what is your dream casting for the titular Barbarian?
(via io9, Image: Universal Pictures)
Here are a few other things we saw today. And some of them also involve men without shirts on!
- Check out this fabulous conversation between Michaela Coel and Donald Glover. (via GQ)
- Which sexy male actors actually have the most love scenes onscreen? (via The Ringer)
- There’s a new version of batman coming and it’s … a Podcast?! (via The Verge)
- It’s the best week! It’s … FAT BEAR WEEK!
Here’s how to participate in #FatBearWeek: this is an elimination tournament to determine who will be crowned 2020’s fattest bear on the Brooks River. For each pairing of bears, you will be given the opportunity to vote on our new #FatBearWeek website, https://t.co/bcJqAzVU3F pic.twitter.com/wCQTu4zUmM
— Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) September 29, 2020
- Bowen Yang talked about diversity and SNL. (via NPR)
- After news of massive layoffs, Disney Workers are caravaning to Gavin Newsom’s home. (via The Hollywood Reporter)
- One good thing out of the debate: Biden set records for fundraising and volunteers. (via Politico)
- And finally … Schitt’s Creek gets it.
My sister just sent me this & I am dying. pic.twitter.com/qLh9Pj5OL2
— LA Legault (@LALegault) September 29, 2020
What did you see today, Suevians?
