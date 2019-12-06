Here Are Things That Are Close to Baby Yoda but Not Baby Yoda

Our lives are consumed, we cannot stop talking about him, and yet, there is still some confusion around who he is. After these last few weeks, the question still remains: Who is baby Yoda? The mystery surrounding our small green son has continued on and on, and with that comes the knowledge that all of us would willingly give our lives for this fictional little baby who is also fifty years old.

I say “all of us” because even if you act like you don’t care about baby Yoda, I know that’s a lie. We all care. We’re in this together.

So, to help us all figure out who baby Yoda is, because there seems to be some confusion even from the likes of Laura Dern, I decided to do a list of cute things that are close to baby Yoda but not, in fact, baby Yoda. Hopefully, this answers some questions.

Could it be … Timothée Chalamet? Is that why Laura Dern thinks she saw him at a basketball game?

does laura dern think timothee chalamet is baby yoda https://t.co/eutNsrJdnF — aya (@blxckswns) December 5, 2019

But alas, the star of Little Women is not baby Yoda. He’s just another sweet boy that the internet loves.

So what about Tom Holland? I’m sorry to say, he is also not baby Yoda. He may be adorable, he may be Peter Parker, but does he waddle with his big coat and eat frogs? He does not!

Little baby Simba? Almost, but no dice. When Rafiki held up the little cub to the world, we all copied his iconic move with babies in our own lives, but if it were Baby Yoda getting held up like that, it’d be even more iconic.

This tweet from the official account for the movie Knives Out:

TBH, I’d rather be swaddled up in Chris Evans’ sweater until I choke. How do I make that happen? 💦🚂👻 — Chris Evans’ Sweater Stan Account (@KnivesOut) December 5, 2019

It’s close to being as good as baby Yoda. It’s a mood. But it is not, sadly, the green baby.

You know what looks like baby Yoda but isn’t baby Yoda? This planter.

Baby Yoda pic.twitter.com/pEHvnrpVFJ — Faces in Things (@FacesPics) December 6, 2019

Don’t worry, though; there are other cute little beings that we love, but even as much as we love them, they do not hold a candle to the way that baby Yoda has taken over everything. As cute as the direwolves from Game of Thrones may be, they cannot even compare to our petite green buddy.

And despite how much we loved them, despite our internet-shared appreciation for them, even a porg cannot stand up to the beauty that is baby Yoda.

The list could go on and on, covering about everything we once deemed the “cutest” before baby Yoda came along, but we at least know that, for the time being, nothing can dethrone our sweet winter child.

What will baby Yoda be up to on this week’s episode of The Mandalorian? Who is to say. Probably eating soup and trying to make new friends again, but I do know that he’ll be in his big coat and toddling around, changing our lives one enormous-eyed glance at a time.

(image: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

