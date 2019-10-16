Thicc Pikachu and Swoll Charizard Round out the Newest “Gigantamax” Pokémon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pokémon Sword and Shield have added several more new “Gigantamax” forms to the game for fan-favorites Pikachu, Eevee, Meowth, and Charizard—oh, and I guess Butterfree.

Gigantamax is a special kind of evolution that was created for this new incarnation for the long-running video game franchise. Gigantamaxing during a battle increases a Pokémon’s size and stats, as well as giving them a special ability. Only certain species of Pokémon can Gigantamax, and when they do, their appearance changes significantly, as we’ve seen in previous releases from The Pokémon Company.

Gigantamax Pikachu, a.k.a. Thiccachu, will be available to players only if they have play records from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! on their Nintendo Switch, and that is the same case for the new Gigantamax Eevee, which will require play records from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!. Gigantamax Meowth is an early-purchase bonus for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.

According to Polygon, players will need to select the “Get via Internet option in Mystery Gift” between Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 and Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 if they want this special version of Meowth. I’ve got to say, I’m almost tempted to pick up both Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! because they look so darn cute. Look how fluffy that Eevee is! Look at it!

FAT PIKACHU HAS FINALLY RETURNED AND BECOME FATTEST PIKA 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/KKWnrg2NwE — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) October 16, 2019

FAT PIKACHU

FLOOF EEVEE

BUFF CHARIZARD

LONG MEOWTH#PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/chGQZGw5GV — TodoNintendoS (@TodoNintendoS) October 16, 2019

Gamefreak saw everyone talking about fat pikachu on Twitter and said “let’s bring him back” pic.twitter.com/tU2ay99ZfF — Sin (@amanohokosaka) October 16, 2019

People are really out here mad about Fat Pikachu, Godzilla Charizard, Floofy Eevee, and Long Schlong Meowth just because they’re Gen 1. These designs are fire. Ungrateful. pic.twitter.com/dcNmea1deo — Omni ☕️ (@InfernoOmni) October 16, 2019

I know some people are upset because right now Charizard—but not Blastoise or Venusaur—has a Gigantamax form, and he is notoriously the Beyoncé of the Kanto starters, but he’s also my favorite, and it’s not his fault that the others aren’t as cute. He can’t help it that he’s so popular.

That being said, I know that there are some complaints that so many Pokémon now are just retooled versions of the previous generations or updated versions, and honestly, I’m okay with a lot of that. A lot of what makes Pokémon work is solidly intact, and while there are plenty of stand-out pocket monsters from across previous gens, how many of them are ones that have stuck with you? Maybe your starter and some of the more powerful versions of your favorite type, but overall, the 1st and 2nd gens have held down the standard of what the games should look like.

I don’t think we need another new bird flying-type Pokémon when the best version of that creature was already created in the first generation.

Pokémon Sword and Shield come to Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.

(via Polygon, image: Screenshot)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com