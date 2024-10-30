‘They’ve unleashed war and chaos all over the world’: Donald Trump’s closing argument relies on racism and border panic

In the final days before the election, Donald Trump’s campaign faces mounting backlash over racist comments at the neo-Nazi crash-out event at Madison Square Garden, even as he doubles down on rhetoric about global chaos and border threats.

“They’ve unleashed war and chaos all over the world. No person [who] has caused so much destruction and death at home and abroad should ever be allowed to be president,” Trump declared on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, focusing his closing message on immigration and border security—his bread and butter topics.

Trump’s attempts to redirect attention from his controversial NYC rally have fallen flat. When asked about comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist remarks about Puerto Rico, Trump claimed ignorance: “I don’t know him, someone put him up there.” He later praised the MSG event as “an absolute lovefest.”

BREAKING: In a stunning and offensive statement, Donald Trump just refused to apologize for one of his surrogates calling Puerto Rico a piece of garbage. This is repulsive. pic.twitter.com/y0aaL9uO6b — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) October 30, 2024

His running mate, JD Vance, amplified the controversy, dismissing concerns entirely: “We have to stop getting offended at every little thing in the United States of America—I’m so over it.”

Trump claims he “helped” Puerto Rico “through a lot of bad storms”



FACT CHECK: Trump threw paper towels at Puerto Ricans while he withheld about $20 billion in relief for the island. It went on to be one of the deadliest natural disasters in modern US history. pic.twitter.com/t5eZsuJdjt — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 29, 2024

Trump’s weirdly toxic relationship with Hispanic voters, particularly Puerto Ricans, defies conventional political wisdom. Despite questioning the Hurricane Maria death toll and infamously tossing paper towels like basketballs during a 2017 visit to the devastated island, Trump maintained significant Latino support through 2020, even making gains in North Philadelphia’s Puerto Rican neighborhoods. His administration’s resistance to sending billions in hurricane aid and his private musings about selling the island somehow didn’t change Puerto Ricans’ (and other Hispanics) faith in someone who evidently could not care less about their existence.

.@RonnyChieng can't believe Trump's opener is having more of an impact than Trump's own terrible record on Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/VbgQxYHzfp — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 30, 2024

It comes from internal politics—the internal self-stratification that occurs within Hispanic communities in various countries in Latin America. Puerto Ricans who supported Trump, as one example of many, did not see themselves like those other Hispanics. Trump was talking about those Latinos, those Central Americans, those Mexicans, over there. They have consistently misidentified their rivals. This electorate saw themselves as so white-adjacent that they could make their internal ‘others’ into scapegoats, in the way Trump has scapegoated all Hispanics.

Trump: I’ve done more for Puerto Rico than any president by far. Nobody close pic.twitter.com/mOfq49pjQW — Acyn (@Acyn) October 30, 2024

The Madison Square Garden incident catalyzed unprecedented rejection from previously loyal supporters—out of the clearing of their self-induced fog of white adjacency. Victor Martinez, owner of Spanish language radio station La Mega in Allentown, captured the shift when describing a Trump-supporting caller who now opposes the former president. The combination of Hinchcliffe’s “floating island of garbage” comment, Trump’s refusal to personally denounce it, and Vance’s dismissive response has reverberated through WhatsApp groups and morning bodega conversations in ways previous controversies never did. As Norberto Dominguez, a Democratic precinct captain in Allentown, noted, “It’s spreading like wildfire through the community”—including through families split between Republican and Democratic voters.

El Nuevo Día, Puerto Rico's largest newspaper — with 7 million monthly readers throughout the mainland and Puerto Rico — has endorsed Vice President Harris.



"Trump suffers from psychopathic elements … He has no moral compass … These are traits typical of those people who… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 30, 2024

In Pennsylvania, where approximately 500,000 Puerto Rican voters could decide the election, the controversy spread rapidly through WhatsApp groups and community networks. A nonpartisan Puerto Rican organization drafted a letter urging members to oppose Trump, while the Archbishop of San Juan demanded a personal apology.

The Archbishop of Puerto Rico formally rebukes Donald Trump, demanding that he personally apologize: “It is not sufficient for your campaign to apologize. It is important that you, personally, apologize for these comments.” pic.twitter.com/fK1qR9Vukg — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 29, 2024

Even the Republican Party chair in Puerto Rico threatened to withhold support unless Trump personally apologized. Campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez attempted damage control, stating the “joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

I’m here to tell you that even though some have forgotten … I remember.



I remember what it was like when Trump was president.



I remember what he did and said, about Puerto Rico…

About our people …



I remember after Hurricane Maria devastated our island…

Trump blocked… pic.twitter.com/oK8LqTUDit — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) October 28, 2024

At the Allentown event, Trump tried pivoting: “Nobody loves our Latino community and our Puerto Rican community more than I do.” But his refusal to address Hinchcliffe’s racism at his MSG event—which was, therefore, effectively a doubling down—only intensifies the earned criticism. He loves them as a punching bag, and perhaps Hispanics are finally tired of being hit and being told to enjoy it.

