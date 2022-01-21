Skip to main content

Everyone Has Jokes for How the 4 Covid Test Limit Would Work for Fictional Characters

By Rachel LeishmanJan 21st, 2022, 12:56 pm
 

Well, here we are again. President Joe Biden has graciously given Americans free COVID tests. The problem? It’s 4 tests per household. So, you know, if you have any extra people in your house, they don’t get a test, since the government thinks 4 tests is plenty. For everyone who doesn’t have four or fewer people in their household (or, maybe, wants to take a test more than … once), it looks like they’ll either have to pay for extra tests or just hope they can get by with 4.

The result has been plenty of jokes about the fact that the government is doing nothing to protect us because … well, it’s the truth. And now that joke has spawned a Twitter meme using fictional characters as our guide. Everyone’s posting groups of characters who would only get four tests to share between them because they’re technically under the same roof. Because yes, that’s how it works.

It’s simple, fun to do, but also a sad reminder of just how messed up our government is. Why not just laugh through our pain since we’re just left for dust?

Twitter has bits

The problem with giving households only 4 tests is that not all households are less than 4 people. In fact, that should be the minimum per person, but we are living in America where they want to give us less than what should be the bare minimum. So naturally, Twitter has plenty of jokes to share about the lack of tests available per household.

Again, we’re laughing through the pain.

