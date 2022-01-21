Everyone Has Jokes for How the 4 Covid Test Limit Would Work for Fictional Characters

Well, here we are again. President Joe Biden has graciously given Americans free COVID tests. The problem? It’s 4 tests per household. So, you know, if you have any extra people in your house, they don’t get a test, since the government thinks 4 tests is plenty. For everyone who doesn’t have four or fewer people in their household (or, maybe, wants to take a test more than … once), it looks like they’ll either have to pay for extra tests or just hope they can get by with 4.

The result has been plenty of jokes about the fact that the government is doing nothing to protect us because … well, it’s the truth. And now that joke has spawned a Twitter meme using fictional characters as our guide. Everyone’s posting groups of characters who would only get four tests to share between them because they’re technically under the same roof. Because yes, that’s how it works.

They would only get 4 free covid tests , is this what you want Joe? pic.twitter.com/LAB1sWN6fD — Soul Nurse (@bat_zabbai) January 20, 2022

It’s simple, fun to do, but also a sad reminder of just how messed up our government is. Why not just laugh through our pain since we’re just left for dust?

Twitter has bits

The problem with giving households only 4 tests is that not all households are less than 4 people. In fact, that should be the minimum per person, but we are living in America where they want to give us less than what should be the bare minimum. So naturally, Twitter has plenty of jokes to share about the lack of tests available per household.

they would only get 4 covid tests pic.twitter.com/xUeam1GCu3 — tom hardy’s lip injections (@JAKEJILLENHAUL) January 20, 2022

they would only get 4 covid tests pic.twitter.com/QnVPS6ANH1 — zookarice pizza (@zooklife) January 21, 2022

They would only get 4 covid tests pic.twitter.com/8Iu7NAluYO — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) January 21, 2022

they would only get 4 covid tests pic.twitter.com/MbPHQfk5yG — carl marks (@125mgzoloft) January 20, 2022

They would only get 4 Covid tests pic.twitter.com/FNPLUEHpKR — nicholas “jospeh” tofani (@nickeldoodle) January 21, 2022

They would only get 4 Covid tests pic.twitter.com/meigR2vxrp — Hi, I’m Jay! (@AestheticPuppet) January 20, 2022

They would only get 4 covid tests pic.twitter.com/PstjVhXHcb — Kochina (@KochinaRude) January 21, 2022

they would only get 4 covid tests pic.twitter.com/COcBobZXxA — Ezra Gomez (@the_other_gomez) January 21, 2022

They would only get 4 Covid tests pic.twitter.com/kolJ99fGn6 — Tara & Ryan’s Princess Diaries Podcast (@TRPDiaries) January 21, 2022

They would only get 4 Covid tests pic.twitter.com/HzC9leZv9p — Glitter & Gloom (@GlitterNGloom41) January 21, 2022

They would only get 4 free Covid tests pic.twitter.com/0Qtq9A8Gn7 — Christian Becker (@TheAmazingBeck) January 20, 2022

They would only get 4 free covid tests pic.twitter.com/5qVsq9Wnsj — jessica fletcher’s gay nephew (@mtchll___) January 20, 2022

They would only get 4 free covid tests pic.twitter.com/0vZvfe0mFO — ‘ ❍ (@adumbjan) January 21, 2022

They would only get 4 COVID tests and that’s including Clint Barton’s hidden family pic.twitter.com/yDefwSR8CC — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) January 21, 2022

Again, we’re laughing through the pain.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]