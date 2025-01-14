‘They know how to do it’: Marjorie Taylor Greene really believes weather manipulation could end the California wild fires

While Donald Trump has responded to California’s wildfires by reposting memes, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green has proposed a solution: Democrats should just make it rain.

In a post on X, Greene asked why California’s government wasn’t using “geoengineerging” and “cloud seeding” in order to drown the historic LA fires in a deluge. “They know how to do it,” she claims. They don’t.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is so dumb she could fail a fucking survey. pic.twitter.com/cAiJBmRH2W — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 12, 2025

This isn’t the first time that Greene has claimed that Democrats can control the weather. She once blamed California’s wildfires on “Jewish space lasers” which she believes were used by the Rothschild family to clear forests for a high speed railroad.

While “geoengineering” might sound like a sci-fi term that Greene made up, they are real things, they just can’t be used for the weather-altering methods she suggests. Geoengineering refers to a branch of engineering that deals with affecting earth’s natural climate processes with technology. This includes everything from creating clouds to sucking greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere all in an attempt to stop global warming. While some scientists have called for geoengineering technology to be developed, it’s a largely theoretical science. Despite what Marjorie Taylor Greene wants her supporters to believe, the federal government isn’t hiding weather machines capable of majorly affecting rainfall. If they were, they’d probably be using them.

As for “cloud seeding,” it’s real, but it doesn’t work in the way Greene believes it does. Cloud seeding, which refers to using technology to make cloud produce rain, has been around since the 1940’s. By dispersing silver iodide into the atmosphere, engineers are able to fill clouds with ice nuclei that aid in moisture production. For the process to work however, the air needs to already be moist. It doesn’t work in extremely dry environments – like California – but Greene’s supporters believe otherwise.

BITCH, you understand that they do this in the UAE (a desert fucking country) ALL THE TIME.



You are biggest fucking moron on the internet. https://t.co/E1fYSpeCcH — Damage Control Radio (@RadioDamage) January 12, 2025

As this MAGA user so colorfully points out, the United Arab Emirates does indeed use cloud seeding in an attempt to influence rainfall in the dry desert climate. However, the efficacy cloud seeding is hotly debated by scientists. Because cloud seeding occurs in the atmosphere (a place that sorely lacks controllable laboratory conditions) scientists are unable to prove whether the weather can truly be influenced. Did the rain fall due to cloud seeding? Or did it just rain? Science depends on observable, repeatable results—results that cloud seeding technology have yet to bestow.

How very injecting- bleach-adjacent of her — Groucho Marxist (@Richard89220241) January 13, 2025

As this user points out, Greene’s suggestion is about as helpful as the time when Donald Trump suggested that injecting substances like cleaning supplies into the body could help combat Covid-19. He also suggested blasting the body with ultraviolet light, musing on whether or not it was possible to shine the light “inside of the body,” bringing palms to faces across the scientific community. With her most recent wildfire fighting suggestions, Marjorie Taylor Greene has proved that more Republican-induced facepalms are still to come.

