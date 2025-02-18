‘They got your data’: Former RNC chair rails against Elon Musk’s unchecked power with DOGE

Former Republican National Chair and MSNBC host Michael Steele, in sheer frustration, called out Elon Musk’s unchecked power. Steele’s expletive-filled tirade begs officials to do something about Musk’s influence in the US government.

Recommended Videos

During MSNBC’s The Weekend show, Steele discussed the judiciary’s role in holding out against President Trump and Musk’s agenda to trim the federal government. A judge has notably blocked Musk’s attempt to access the Treasury Department’s data. Co-host Symone Sanders-Townsend asked Steele, “What would you have us do?”

Unexpectedly, Steele snapped, “I just like you to show me that you give a d—. That you got a little emotion about the fact that people are losing their jobs indiscriminately.” He goes further to accuse President Trump of ceding his power to Elon Musk. Steele brings up the incident wherein Musk’s youngest son disrespectfully told Trump that he’s “not the president” to his face—while sitting at the Oval Office. Like many onlookers, Steele assumes that the child’s comments are a reflection of Musk’s true thoughts about Trump.

“So, I just like to see somebody wake the hell up and get excited about the fact that your country is under assault!” Steele continued to describe that the Trump administration—particularly Musk—has unfettered access to sensitive personal data of American citizens. “They got your data, dumb—. They got all your stuff. Elon Musk has his tentacles in everything you’re doing.” He then finishes off his shocking address by compelling leaders to get off their bums to “say something about it!”

Where’s the opposition?

Co-host Alicia Menendez chimed in to say that Republican officials, not just Democrats, share blame in the inaction. Steele followed up, “To hell with Republicans! They’re not going to do anything; they’re the problem!” It was an inflamed reproach fueled by perceived inaction from Democratic Party leaders. As the opposition party, they seem to be doing too little to resist Trump’s executive orders or actively attack DOGE’s questionable probes in government agencies.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy