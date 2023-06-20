‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Is Bringing Blaxploitation to Netflix

It’s not every day that a mainstream film pays homage to ’70s Blaxploitation films, let alone one being released on Netflix. Blaxploitation isn’t as widely discussed as other classic movie genres, and there’s no question why that happens to be the case. But the new genre-bending Netflix movie They Cloned Tyrone is bringing Blaxploitation back into the conversation.

They Cloned Tyrone isn’t playing around with its cast, the plotline, or the homage it’s paying to Blaxploitation. Here’s everything you need to know about one of this summer’s most anticipated new horror movies.

Does They Cloned Tyrone have a release date?

They Cloned Tyrone is arriving on Netflix on July 21, 2023 and it’s guaranteed to make for a nice summer day.

Is there a trailer for They Cloned Tyrone?

The trailer for They Cloned Tyrone looks hilarious and displays a range of Black representation. It’s exciting to see a film pay homage to Blaxploitation and not make a mockery of it. Of course there’s a vibrant blend of horror, sci-fi, satire etc.

What is They Cloned Tyrone about?

Official plot: A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

Conspiracy movies can be hit-or-miss, but since They Cloned Tyrone is an homage to Blaxploitation, it makes sense that it would explore issues that affect Black folks especially.

Who is in They Cloned Tyrone?

They Cloned Tyrone has a very stacked cast led by John Boyega (Star Wars), Teyonah Parris (Candyman, the upcoming The Marvels), and Jamie Foxx. Here’s the full cast list:

John Boyega as Fontaine

Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo

Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles

David Alan Grier

Kiefer Sutherland

J. Alphonse Nicholson as Issac

Tamberla Perry as Biddy

Eric Robinson Jr. as Big Moss

