‘They are utterly repulsive’: Donald Trump supporters flying Nazi Swastika flags during a boat parade reveals an ugly truth about MAGAs

It’s everyone’s favorite orange fascist in the news again for yet more fascism. Recently, Donald Trump supporters flew nazi swastika flags during a boat parade, which reveals a lot of ugly truths about what MAGA’s all about.

For some godforsaken reason, neo-nazis decided to hold a boat parade in Trump’s honor last Sunday in Jupiter Florida. According to Rolling Stone, The boat parade was called the “mother of all Trump boat parades” by Roger Stone, whom you’ll remember as being one of the main characters of the Robert Mueller Investigation back in 2017 and swarming with all kinds of far-right rhetoric.

This isn't fun to watch, but everyone needs to know what's at stake this election.



Trump boat parade flies Swastika flag, wears "Make America White Again" hats, and salutes, "Heil Trump! White Power!"



All Trump supporters might not be Nazis, but all Nazis are Trump supporters.… pic.twitter.com/Vp0OlK46hw — LongTime?FirstTime?‍? (@LongTimeHistory) October 14, 2024

Swarms of swastika flags and white nationalist slogans like “Heil Trump” and “White Power” were very overtly present at the scene, sending some very alarming messaging to anyone not hopped up on Hitler juice. Of course, this is nothing new for the MAGA crowd. As we’ve talked about before, Trump built his entire career off racist remarks toward pretty much every marginalized group in existence. This kind of scene is his bread and butter and what makes him highly marketable to the far-right crowd.

In Florida, neo-Nazis under flags with swastikas took part in a parade of boats in support of Trump



In the video you can hear their slogans: “Make America White Again”, “White Power”. pic.twitter.com/nFkqPrjxoV — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 15, 2024

Trump and Hitler’s flags were seen adorning certain boats within the parade. The riders of the Hitler boat obscured their faces with skeleton masks and sunglasses because they are cowards. Telegram user “Coach 88” was the first to post the video on social media, their username being a nazi dog whistle relating to 1488, which references the 14 words (“We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children”) and 88 being the 8th letter in the alphabet HH (Heil Hitler).

Honestly, at this point, what more can you say about MAGA and their desire to genocide every marginalized person from the face of the earth? This is what Trump wants and loves to see, so be it.

