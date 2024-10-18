WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 06: Supporters of President Donald Trump participate in the "Nation's Capital Trumptilla Boat Parade" on the Potomac River on September 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. Boat parades in support of President Donald Trump's re-election have been a popular alternative to politcal rallies in various cities however an event in Lake Travis in Texas saw at least four boats sink this weekend. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
‘They are utterly repulsive’: Donald Trump supporters flying Nazi Swastika flags during a boat parade reveals an ugly truth about MAGAs

Michael Dawson
Published: Oct 18, 2024 01:07 am

It’s everyone’s favorite orange fascist in the news again for yet more fascism. Recently, Donald Trump supporters flew nazi swastika flags during a boat parade, which reveals a lot of ugly truths about what MAGA’s all about.

For some godforsaken reason, neo-nazis decided to hold a boat parade in Trump’s honor last Sunday in Jupiter Florida. According to Rolling Stone, The boat parade was called the “mother of all Trump boat parades” by Roger Stone, whom you’ll remember as being one of the main characters of the Robert Mueller Investigation back in 2017 and swarming with all kinds of far-right rhetoric.

Swarms of swastika flags and white nationalist slogans like “Heil Trump” and “White Power” were very overtly present at the scene, sending some very alarming messaging to anyone not hopped up on Hitler juice. Of course, this is nothing new for the MAGA crowd. As we’ve talked about before, Trump built his entire career off racist remarks toward pretty much every marginalized group in existence. This kind of scene is his bread and butter and what makes him highly marketable to the far-right crowd.

Trump and Hitler’s flags were seen adorning certain boats within the parade. The riders of the Hitler boat obscured their faces with skeleton masks and sunglasses because they are cowards. Telegram user “Coach 88” was the first to post the video on social media, their username being a nazi dog whistle relating to 1488, which references the 14 words (“We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children”) and 88 being the 8th letter in the alphabet HH (Heil Hitler).

Honestly, at this point, what more can you say about MAGA and their desire to genocide every marginalized person from the face of the earth? This is what Trump wants and loves to see, so be it.

