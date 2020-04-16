These Food Art Instagrams Are Blowing My Mind
As someone who can mess up a sandwich, I am delighted by these edible artworks.
Quarantine life has many of us developing new homebound skill sets. The crafty folks are knitting and perling away, puzzle enthusiasts are covering every flat surface in their home with new puzzles, and amateur chefs are cooking up a storm. As a solidly B minus chef myself, I’ve been learning new cooking skills thanks to the internet and my social distancing steady, the Bon Appétit YouTube Channel.
So far, I’ve learned how to poach an egg, cook fish en papillote, and am in the process of mastering my new air fryer. And while my culinary creations have been more hits than misses (and believe me, there have been some MISSES y’all), they usually turn out pretty tasty.
But recently, I’ve fallen down an Instagram wormhole of food art. If you’re not familiar with the hashtag #FoodArt, then you have been missing out. Chefs and bakers from all over the world are creating stunning edible artworks in a variety of tasty mediums. In the midst of, let’s face it, higher than normal anxiety and depression, there is something oddly soothing about these culinary creations. It’s like ASMR for your eyeballs.
So if you’re looking for a momentary distraction or some family-friendly internet content, you’ll really dig the following food art profiles.
Michelle Lim, @FoodMakesFun
This mom builds stunningly beautiful plate portraits for her children that look like pages from a story book:
What happens when you combine noodle art with AI? You get these anime and manga-inspired creations!
View this post on Instagram
>> Tomioka Giyu | Demon Slayer > Mentionne un ami qui veut devenir un pourfendeur de démons ! 💧🔥⚡ Aujourd’hui, on accueille dans la cuisine de L’IA le grand, l’unique, le pilier de l’eau Tomioka Giyu ! 💧🗡💧 • > Mention a friend who wants to become a demon slayer! 💧🔥⚡ Today, we welcome in the kitchen of IA the big, the unique, the pillar of water Tomioka Giyu! 💧🗡💧 • — (real!) Escape Game Hoodie — LINK in bio ! CODE PROMO : JAPAN15 VOUCHER CODE : JAPAN15 • A qui le tour ? Dites moi dans les commentaires quel personnage vous souhaitez voir passer entre les mains de l’intelligence artificielle ! 🍝💻 • Si le contenu vous plait, n’hésitez pas à nous follow et à mentionner vos amis ! _____________________ #demonslayer #kimetsunoyaiba #tanjirokamado #tanjiro #kamado #kamadotanjiro #tomiokagiyu #giyutomioka #giyu #tomioka #animesketch #weeb #anime #manga #memes #animememes #otaku #pates #yummy #foodart #noodles #pasta #foodphotography #yum #ai #ia
View this post on Instagram
>> Takumi Aldini | Food Wars >Mentionne un ami qui a tout le temps faim ! 😂🍗 Aujourd’hui on vous présente un plat à base de Takumi Aldini et de pâtes intitulé “Le cuisinier cuisiné” on espère que vous apprécierez 😂🍝😋 • > Mention a friend who is always hungry! 😂🍗 Today we present you a dish based on Takumi Aldini and pasta entitled “The Cook Cooked” we hope you would like 😂🍝😋 • — (real!) Escape Game Hoodie — LINK in bio ! CODE PROMO : JAPAN15 VOUCHER CODE : JAPAN15 • A qui le tour ? Dites moi dans les commentaires quel personnage vous souhaitez voir passer entre les mains de l’intelligence artificielle ! 🍝💻 • Si le contenu vous plait, n’hésitez pas à nous follow et à mentionner vos amis ! _____________________ #takumi #aldini #takumialdini #aldinitakumi #foodwars #food #wars #soma #yukihira #somayukihira #yukihirasoma #animesketch #weeb #anime #manga #memes #animememes #otaku #pates #yummy #foodart #noodles #pasta #foodphotography #yum #ai #ia
View this post on Instagram
>> Chihiro Ogino | Le voyage de Chihiro Chihiro la protagoniste principale de cette merveilleuse Japanimation a décidé d’aller voir L’IA ! 💻🔥 Tag un ami qui a déjà regardé cette merveille ! • Chihiro, the main protagonist of this wonderful Japanimation, has decided to go see The AI! 💻🔥 Tag a friend who has already watched this wonder! • A qui le tour ? Dites moi dans les commentaires quel personnage vous souhaitez voir passer entre les mains de l’intelligence artificielle ! 🍝💻 • Si le contenu vous plait, n’hésitez pas à nous follow et à mentionner vos amis ! _____________________ #levoyagedechihiro #chihiroogino #oginochihiro #chihiro #ogino #sansvisage #haku #yubaba #kamaji #weeb #japanimation #anime #manga #memes #animememes #otaku #pates #noodleart #foodart #pastart #noodles #pasta #foodphotography #yum #ai #ia
Luke Vincentini, @LukeVincentini
Cake artist and content creator Luke Vincentini makes these inventive and highly realistic cakes that you have to see to believe:
View this post on Instagram
Happy Valentine’s Day! 🎂 Who are you sending this bouquet CAKE to? Tag ‘em in the comments! 👀 . . . #cake #cakedecorating #cakeart #fondant #baker #buttercream #sugarart #sugar #cuttingvideo #satisfying #airbrush #sugarflowers #valentinesday #floristsofinstagram . . . Fondant and gum paste by @satin.ice Knife by @mattia.borrani.cutlery + @begg_knives
View this post on Instagram
Hakan Martensson, @hakanmartensson
Swedish chocolatier Hakan Martensson creates remarkable artwork out of chocolate, like these nerdy entries:
View this post on Instagram
Its all in your head, to benefit HFC together with @sethrogen #92y
View this post on Instagram
It’s been a few days since this weekends Salon du Chocolat here in New York. What an amazing event it was! Huge Thanks to @callebautchocolate for supporting me with chocolate for this live sculpted showpieces! A second thank you and shout out to my brother in arms @richiepratadaja for all the help with this sculptures and with everything else as always! And of course a big thank you to @salonduchocolatny for making this show to such an success! #salonduchocolat2019
View this post on Instagram
Lena Danilushkina, @lena_danilushkina
Russian photographer Lena Danilushkina creates eye-catching food landscapes that are stunning in their depth and artistry.
View this post on Instagram
Для @natalieokoneshnikova_ задание 3 «руки в кадре» #марафон_natalieok3_камера ⠀ Это тот рецепт Наташи @natalieokoneshnikova_ , по которому я готовлю не первый раз, а поскольку эти воздушные творожные пончики любят абсолютно все, почему бы не приготовить их снова))) ⠀ Надо сказать, что идею с телефоном я использую не первый раз. В актуальном есть фото и бэки на эту тему. И пончики эти не раз у меня и летали, и в молоко ныряли, в общем что-то новенькое с этими колобочками захотелось.
Vincenzo Scuruchi, @scuruchi
Italian food sculptor Vincenzo Scuruchi’s work will truly bend your mind … I mean, ZUCCHINI GROOT?!
View this post on Instagram
I Am Groot 😊❤️❤️ . Do You like it? @scuruchi . . . . . . Groot is a fictional character appearing in American comic books published by @marvel Comics. Created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and Jack Kirby, the #character first appeared in Tales to Astonish #13 (November 1960). An #extraterrestrial, sentient tree-like creature, the original #Groot first appeared as an invader that intended to capture humans for experimentation. . . #fruitcarving #guardiansofthegalaxy #groot #baby #marvel #film #scuruchi #fruit #zucchini
Ivy, @ivyjellyartist
Do I find gelatin appealing? No. Are these pieces stunning? Absolutely.
View this post on Instagram
Sending you some 💜 wherever you are! www.facebook.com/ivyjellyartist www.ivyjellyartist.com #3djelly #3djelloart #3dgelatinart #handmade #onlineclass #daisy #staysafe #quarantinecake #stayhome #socialdistancing #foodart #cakedecorating #cakerytechnique #cakery #手作りおやつ #edibleart # 果涷
View this post on Instagram
Easter Bunny 3D Jelly l Gelatin Art Cake #food art #3djellyart #easter #easterdecor #eastercake #easterbunny #eastercookies #easter2020 #ifimadesomethingnew #3djelloart #instagood #instamood#lcakeofinstagram #gelatinart #foodphotography #foodofinstagram #foodporn#bunnycake #foodstyling #instacakedesign #tasty #thisweekoninstagram #buzzfeedfood #riversideart #photooftheday #bonappetit #arttheraphy #bakinglove #bakingfun #ifimadesomethingnew
Who are some of your favorite food artists? Share your top picks in the comments! Also, if anyone is planning on sending me flowers, please note that I’m only accepting pasta bouquets from here on out:
View this post on Instagram
A bouquet of roses for my 10K followers, @buzzfeedtasty @buzzfeedvideo and @halliesteiner for putting me out there! I love all the support and excited to share many pasta adventures with you guys. I’ll be eating these ravioli roses for dinner tonight. Thank you everyone. This is very exciting! #buzzfeast #pastapasta #pastaporn #foodrecipe #pastamaking #foodfluffer #beautifulcuisines #instafood #foodandwine #fooditaly #beautifulfood #foodart #igersitalia #pastamania #huffposttaste #onthetable #pastaart #foodismedicine #foodlover #foodinspiration #pastamaking #freshpasta #italianfood #pasta #creativefood #homemadepasta #pastalovers #italiancuisine #foodporn #italianfoodporn
(image: Instagram via @lena_danilushkina)
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com