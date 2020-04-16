These Food Art Instagrams Are Blowing My Mind

Quarantine life has many of us developing new homebound skill sets. The crafty folks are knitting and perling away, puzzle enthusiasts are covering every flat surface in their home with new puzzles, and amateur chefs are cooking up a storm. As a solidly B minus chef myself, I’ve been learning new cooking skills thanks to the internet and my social distancing steady, the Bon Appétit YouTube Channel.

So far, I’ve learned how to poach an egg, cook fish en papillote, and am in the process of mastering my new air fryer. And while my culinary creations have been more hits than misses (and believe me, there have been some MISSES y’all), they usually turn out pretty tasty.

But recently, I’ve fallen down an Instagram wormhole of food art. If you’re not familiar with the hashtag #FoodArt, then you have been missing out. Chefs and bakers from all over the world are creating stunning edible artworks in a variety of tasty mediums. In the midst of, let’s face it, higher than normal anxiety and depression, there is something oddly soothing about these culinary creations. It’s like ASMR for your eyeballs.

So if you’re looking for a momentary distraction or some family-friendly internet content, you’ll really dig the following food art profiles.

Michelle Lim, @FoodMakesFun

This mom builds stunningly beautiful plate portraits for her children that look like pages from a story book:

@Noodlesai

What happens when you combine noodle art with AI? You get these anime and manga-inspired creations!

Luke Vincentini, @LukeVincentini

Cake artist and content creator Luke Vincentini makes these inventive and highly realistic cakes that you have to see to believe:

View this post on Instagram Take out or fake out?? 🤪 A post shared by Luke Vincentini (@lukevincentini) on Oct 1, 2019 at 3:31pm PDT

Hakan Martensson, @hakanmartensson

Swedish chocolatier Hakan Martensson creates remarkable artwork out of chocolate, like these nerdy entries:

View this post on Instagram May the fourth be with you | #yoda A post shared by HÅKAN (@hakanmartensson) on May 4, 2019 at 5:06pm PDT

Lena Danilushkina, @lena_danilushkina

Russian photographer Lena Danilushkina creates eye-catching food landscapes that are stunning in their depth and artistry.

Vincenzo Scuruchi, @scuruchi

Italian food sculptor Vincenzo Scuruchi’s work will truly bend your mind … I mean, ZUCCHINI GROOT?!

Ivy, @ivyjellyartist

Do I find gelatin appealing? No. Are these pieces stunning? Absolutely.

Who are some of your favorite food artists? Share your top picks in the comments! Also, if anyone is planning on sending me flowers, please note that I’m only accepting pasta bouquets from here on out:

(image: Instagram via @lena_danilushkina)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com