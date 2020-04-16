comScore

These Food Art Instagrams Are Blowing My Mind

As someone who can mess up a sandwich, I am delighted by these edible artworks.

By Chelsea SteinerApr 16th, 2020, 5:07 pm

food art

Quarantine life has many of us developing new homebound skill sets. The crafty folks are knitting and perling away, puzzle enthusiasts are covering every flat surface in their home with new puzzles, and amateur chefs are cooking up a storm. As a solidly B minus chef myself, I’ve been learning new cooking skills thanks to the internet and my social distancing steady, the Bon Appétit YouTube Channel.

So far, I’ve learned how to poach an egg, cook fish en papillote, and am in the process of mastering my new air fryer. And while my culinary creations have been more hits than misses (and believe me, there have been some MISSES y’all), they usually turn out pretty tasty.

But recently, I’ve fallen down an Instagram wormhole of food art. If you’re not familiar with the hashtag #FoodArt, then you have been missing out. Chefs and bakers from all over the world are creating stunning edible artworks in a variety of tasty mediums. In the midst of, let’s face it, higher than normal anxiety and depression, there is something oddly soothing about these culinary creations. It’s like ASMR for your eyeballs.

So if you’re looking for a momentary distraction or some family-friendly internet content, you’ll really dig the following food art profiles.

Michelle Lim, @FoodMakesFun

This mom builds stunningly beautiful plate portraits for her children that look like pages from a story book:

@Noodlesai

What happens when you combine noodle art with AI? You get these anime and manga-inspired creations!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

>> Tomioka Giyu | Demon Slayer > Mentionne un ami qui veut devenir un pourfendeur de démons ! 💧🔥⚡ Aujourd’hui, on accueille dans la cuisine de L’IA le grand, l’unique, le pilier de l’eau Tomioka Giyu ! 💧🗡💧 • > Mention a friend who wants to become a demon slayer! 💧🔥⚡ Today, we welcome in the kitchen of IA the big, the unique, the pillar of water Tomioka Giyu! 💧🗡💧 • — (real!) Escape Game Hoodie — LINK in bio ! CODE PROMO : JAPAN15 VOUCHER CODE : JAPAN15 • A qui le tour ? Dites moi dans les commentaires quel personnage vous souhaitez voir passer entre les mains de l’intelligence artificielle ! 🍝💻 • Si le contenu vous plait, n’hésitez pas à nous follow et à mentionner vos amis ! _____________________ #demonslayer #kimetsunoyaiba #tanjirokamado #tanjiro #kamado #kamadotanjiro #tomiokagiyu #giyutomioka #giyu #tomioka #animesketch #weeb #anime #manga #memes #animememes #otaku #pates #yummy #foodart #noodles #pasta #foodphotography #yum #ai #ia

A post shared by NoodlesAI (@noodlesai) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

>> Takumi Aldini | Food Wars >Mentionne un ami qui a tout le temps faim ! 😂🍗 Aujourd’hui on vous présente un plat à base de Takumi Aldini et de pâtes intitulé “Le cuisinier cuisiné” on espère que vous apprécierez 😂🍝😋 • > Mention a friend who is always hungry! 😂🍗 Today we present you a dish based on Takumi Aldini and pasta entitled “The Cook Cooked” we hope you would like 😂🍝😋 • — (real!) Escape Game Hoodie — LINK in bio ! CODE PROMO : JAPAN15 VOUCHER CODE : JAPAN15 • A qui le tour ? Dites moi dans les commentaires quel personnage vous souhaitez voir passer entre les mains de l’intelligence artificielle ! 🍝💻 • Si le contenu vous plait, n’hésitez pas à nous follow et à mentionner vos amis ! _____________________ #takumi #aldini #takumialdini #aldinitakumi #foodwars #food #wars #soma #yukihira #somayukihira #yukihirasoma #animesketch #weeb #anime #manga #memes #animememes #otaku #pates #yummy #foodart #noodles #pasta #foodphotography #yum #ai #ia

A post shared by NoodlesAI (@noodlesai) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

>> Chihiro Ogino | Le voyage de Chihiro Chihiro la protagoniste principale de cette merveilleuse Japanimation a décidé d’aller voir L’IA ! 💻🔥 Tag un ami qui a déjà regardé cette merveille ! • Chihiro, the main protagonist of this wonderful Japanimation, has decided to go see The AI! 💻🔥 Tag a friend who has already watched this wonder! • A qui le tour ? Dites moi dans les commentaires quel personnage vous souhaitez voir passer entre les mains de l’intelligence artificielle ! 🍝💻 • Si le contenu vous plait, n’hésitez pas à nous follow et à mentionner vos amis ! _____________________ #levoyagedechihiro #chihiroogino #oginochihiro #chihiro #ogino #sansvisage #haku #yubaba #kamaji #weeb #japanimation #anime #manga #memes #animememes #otaku #pates #noodleart #foodart #pastart #noodles #pasta #foodphotography #yum #ai #ia

A post shared by NoodlesAI (@noodlesai) on

Luke Vincentini, @LukeVincentini

Cake artist and content creator Luke Vincentini makes these inventive and highly realistic cakes that you have to see to believe:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Take out or fake out?? 🤪

A post shared by Luke Vincentini (@lukevincentini) on

Hakan Martensson, @hakanmartensson

Swedish chocolatier Hakan Martensson creates remarkable artwork out of chocolate, like these nerdy entries:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Its all in your head, to benefit HFC together with @sethrogen #92y

A post shared by HÅKAN (@hakanmartensson) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

May the fourth be with you | #yoda

A post shared by HÅKAN (@hakanmartensson) on

Lena Danilushkina, @lena_danilushkina

Russian photographer Lena Danilushkina creates eye-catching food landscapes that are stunning in their depth and artistry.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Для @natalieokoneshnikova_ задание 3 «руки в кадре» #марафон_natalieok3_камера ⠀ Это тот рецепт Наташи @natalieokoneshnikova_ , по которому я готовлю не первый раз, а поскольку эти воздушные творожные пончики любят абсолютно все, почему бы не приготовить их снова))) ⠀ Надо сказать, что идею с телефоном я использую не первый раз. В актуальном есть фото и бэки на эту тему. И пончики эти не раз у меня и летали, и в молоко ныряли, в общем что-то новенькое с этими колобочками захотелось.

A post shared by Елена Данилушкина FOODPHOTO (@lena_danilushkina) on

Vincenzo Scuruchi, @scuruchi

Italian food sculptor Vincenzo Scuruchi’s work will truly bend your mind … I mean, ZUCCHINI GROOT?!

Ivy, @ivyjellyartist

Do I find gelatin appealing? No. Are these pieces stunning? Absolutely.

Who are some of your favorite food artists? Share your top picks in the comments! Also, if anyone is planning on sending me flowers, please note that I’m only accepting pasta bouquets from here on out:

(image: Instagram via @lena_danilushkina)

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.