These Are the Saturday Comic-Con@Home Panels You Won’t Want to Miss

It’s the last weekend of July, a time when most of us would be crammed like sardines in the San Diego Convention Center, sweating through our Wonder Woman cosplay in the hopes of catching a glimpse of our favorite actors, artists, and creators. But thanks to COVID-19, all good fun things have been canceled, including the mecca of nerdery that is the San Diego Comic-Con.

For the first time in 50 years, SDCC has been canceled. But luckily for us, we can still enjoy the Comic-Con experience from home. There are online activations, streaming panels, and plenty of fun to be had.

And as a bonus, if you miss a panel you wanted to see, it will still be available online to watch. It’s great for those of us who usually struggle to choose which line to spend time in. Now you can tune into panels whenever is best for you.

Here are our top picks for the Saturday panels you won’t want to miss:

Calling All Book Lovers: A Sneak Peek at New Books from Tor, Tor Teen, and Tor.com Publishing

12pm PST

From Brandon Sanderson to V.E. Schwab, from Christopher Paolini to Cory Doctorow, Tor publishes some of the greatest sci-fi, fantasy, and horror stories around. This showcase will debut new upcoming titles, favorite authors, and a chance to win free stuff. Check it out HERE.

Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion

12pm PST

Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reminisce about the 2005 DC Comics adaptation Watch it HERE.

Dark Horse All-Stars

12pm

Get your fill of Dark Horse content with this panel featuring Gerard Way (co-creator of The Umbrella Academy) Nnedi Okorafor (co-creator of LaGuardia), and Matt Kindt (co-creator of BANG!). Watch it HERE.

Women of Color in Comics: Race, Gender, & the Comic Book Medium

12pm

The Women in Comics Collective International hosts this roundtable discussion which features Jonita Davis (film reviewer, and pop culture journalist), Jules Rivera (comic book artist), Vanee Matsalia (writer, educator), Camilla Zhang (writer, editor, consultant), Marqueeda LaStar (tech & pop culture journalist), and moderator Regine L. Sawyer, (writer/publisher). Watch it HERE.

Picard 2020: A Literary Retrospective

1pm

Star Trek authors Una McCormack, David Mack, Stephen Graham Jones and Alex White take a deep dive into the character of our beloved Captain Jean-Luc Picard. Watch it HERE.

Women Rocking Hollywood 2020: Supporting Female-Helmed Film and TV

2pm

This female filmmaker panel includes Nisha Ganatra (Late Night), Lauren Wolkstein (Cloak & Dagger), Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard), Zetna Fuentes (Cursed), and Alison Emilio (ReFrame). Watch it HERE.

Bill and Ted Face the Music

3pm

Kevin Smith moderates this panel on the long awaited sequel, with appearances by Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, director Dean Parisot and writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson. Watch it HERE.

HBO’s Lovecraft Country

4pm

We’re already excited for the premiere of Lovecraft Country, the upcoming horror series produced by J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele. This panel features cast members Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, Michael Kenneth Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, Abbey Lee, and Courtney B. Vance. Watch it HERE.

SYFY: WYNONNA EARP

5pm

Holy shit-tickets! After 2 years, Wynonna Earp returns for its long awaited 4th season. This panel features showrunner Emily Andras alongside cast members Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, and Varun Saranga. Watch it HERE.

What We Do in the Shadows

5pm

Haley Joel Osment moderates this look at our favorite vampire reality show with stars Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Kayvan Novak, Mark Proksch, and Harvey Guillén. Watch it HERE, and don’t miss the WWDS mini game available on FX’s SDCC site.

What are you most excited about watching today?

