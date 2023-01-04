‘There’s Something Wrong With the Children’ Is Definitely an Accurate Title for This New Horror Flick

The concept of children being murderous or evil in horror isn’t brand-spanking new. We’ve seen (or know of) films like The Omen, Children of the Corn, and Pet Sematary. It’s scary when a child is trying to murder you or destroy the world, which is why horror that focuses on evil children is so creepy. And the upcoming horror flick There’s Something Wrong With the Children is trying its best to mess with its audience with some creepy-ass kids.

There’s Something Wrong With the Children will be one of the first horror films to come out in 2023. We’ll see if it helps kickstart a great year for horror fans.

What is it about?

The plot for There’s Something Wrong With the Children is described as follows:

“Margaret and Ben take a weekend trip with longtime friends Ellie and Thomas and their two young children. Eventually, Ben begins to suspect something supernatural is occurring when the kids behave strangely after disappearing into the woods overnight.”

Watch that trailer and tell me you’re not creeped out by those kids! They give Damien a run for his money, and maybe even Sam from Trick ‘r Treat would be nervous.

When does it come out?

Interestingly enough, there are two separate release dates for this film. We’re looking at January 17, 2023 for digital release by way of Paramount Pictures, and March 17, 2023 by MGM+.

Who’s in it?

The one person in this cast who’s appeared in multiple horror projects is Zach Gilford. He’s mostly known for his roles in Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club, and he’s starred in films like Devil’s Due and The Purge: Anarchy. Here’s the rest of the cast for There’s Something Wrong With the Children:

Alisha Wainwright as Margaret

Zach Gilford as Ben

Amanda Crew as Ellie

Carlos Santos as Thomas

Briella Guiza as Lucy

David Mattle as Spencer

Ramona Tyler as Park Ranger

What else do you need to know?

There’s Something Wrong With the Children is part of a movie deal between Blumhouse Productions and Epix.

Roxanne Benjamin (Body at Brighton Rock and the horror anthologies XX and Southbound) directed the film based on a screenplay by T.J. Cimfel and David White.

Jason Blum is the executive producer.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]