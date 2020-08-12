I Want This Princess Bride Adventure Board Game So Badly for My Best Sick Day

The company Ravensburger is releasing a Princess Bride board game that will allow players to enjoy the greatest love story ever told in a whole new way. This is the kind of nostalgia pandering that I can get behind. More board games, please. Fewer reboots, thank you.

According to Nerdist, the game is going be chapter-based and collaborative, where players will have to keep the plot of the story despite interference from outside forces:

In this chapter-based board game, players need to work together to keep the plot of the story on course and tell all six chapters despite constant interruptions from a sick Grandson and interference from Vizzini, Count Rugen and Prince Humperdink. Players cooperate to complete challenges by moving the seven paintable character miniatures and discarding Story cards from their hand. Once all chapters are completed, the players win the game and true ‘wuv’ prevails.

God, I love it when games get meta.

The 1987 classic film is just one of those movies that I vividly remember watching as a kid—that was something to be shared. It was fun to have that element of a grandfather telling the story to his sick grandchild and getting to be soothed by it the same way he was.

That’s why I really love that it’s a family-centered game that encourages you to play together. Most board games force you to be at odds with each other until you tear each other apart over resources. (I’m looking at you, Monopoly.) Collaboration, in order to face the forces of evil, is my kink, sorry not sorry. Plus, half the fun will be obnoxiously quoting scenes from the movie verbatim to irritate your one friend who does like the film, but isn’t obsessed with it like the rest of us nerds.

Included in the game are seven paintable figurines of Westley, Princess Buttercup, Prince Humperdinck, Count Rugen, Vizzini, Inigo Montoya, and Fezzik. Plus, the design of the game includes beautiful scenes from the movie perfectly applied to this new format. Each adventure will be a chapter based around some big action moments from the film: Shrieking Eels, the Fire Swamp, and the Cliffs of Insanity.

I’m biased, but this honestly looks like a lot of fun and a great way to get some younger kids really hooked on the story after they watch the film.

The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game goes on sale nationwide at Target starting on October 4th. I, for one, look forward to getting this copy and adding it to the pile of activities I can’t wait to do … once the vaccine comes. Until then, we can at least enjoy streaming the movie on Disney+ for the 100th time for some sort of comfort in these trying times.

