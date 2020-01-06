Intro for The Witcher as a ’90s TV Show Is a Stroke of Genius

Netflix’s hit series The Witcher has many moments when it reminds us of fantasy shows of the ’90s. Now a video on YouTube has imagined a brilliant throwback intro for the show.

Jason Alan Dewey cut together a “’90s VHS Netflix” intro for The Witcher, complete with a metal cover of the show’s earworm song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher.” The video got traction on social media this weekend (I first saw it on the Twitter account @WitcherStuff), and it renders the already-campy The Witcher into a high camp classic.

From the slight flickering that suggests you’re watching The Witcher on a VHS tape to the editing choices that introduce each character/actor with their own mini-montage, the intro brings to mind shows like Xena: Warrior Princess, Highlander, and BeastMaster. Really, all that’s missing is an expository voice-over kicking this off. Something like, “In an age of war and wizardry, one man fights back against the darkness. Survivor of fearsome mutations and brutal trials, Geralt of Rivia, the White Wolf, is … The Witcher!”

If you want to listen to the full cover of that rousing version of “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” it’s by Brazilian rock/metal singer Dan Vasc, and his accompanying video has racked up more than 800,000 views since January 2nd. Don’t forget to toss a “like” to your hard-working YouTubers.

(via YouTube, image: screengrab)

