‘The White Lotus’ season 4 release window, cast, location, and more

Are there any anthology series as hyped as The White Lotus right now?

The HBO hit has dropped season 3 to critical acclaim, with the series’ brilliant ensemble cast rivaling the excellent performances of the previous two. In this third installment, set at the Thai outpost of this idyllic 5-star resort chain, we watched as the likes of Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, and Walton Goggins get caught up in all sorts of unsavory shenanigans.

The show has evolved, with this season being a little slower-paced. Still, the most important things remain: the juxtaposition of wealth and the help, a group of deeply intriguing, troubled characters, and some of the most visually striking cinematography you’ll see all year. Oh, and, of course, a deadly mystery at the heart of it all.

So, it’s no surprise that fans and critics alike are scrambling for as much information on the next installment of this brilliant anthology. If you’re wondering when you’ll be able to get your White Lotus season 4 fix, then read on!

What is The White Lotus season 4 release window?

The good news is that season 4 of The White Lotus was greenlit ahead of the third season’s first episode. Production is planned for 2026, which means the new season will likely premiere in 2027. This fits in with the show’s previous release schedule. Enough time to save up and book a holiday at a fancy resort!

Who will be cast in The White Lotus season 4?

As each season of The White Lotus is (mostly) self-contained, there usually aren’t many returning cast members. There have been some exceptions: fan favorite Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) came back for the second season before being unceremoniously killed at sea, and spa manager Belinda (Natasha Rockwell) and McQuoid’s husband Greg (later Gary, played by Jon Gries) have also made multiple appearances, but that doesn’t mean anyone from season 3 will necessarily be carried over.

Given the show’s critical popularity, there’s a good chance we’ll see some A-listers involved next season, as well as famous character actors. However, at the moment all names are just speculation.

Where will The White Lotus season 4 be set?

In an interview with Deadline, HBO programming executive Francesca Orsi hinted that the show would head west from Southeast Asia. “I can’t really say where we’re going to land, but chances are somewhere in Europe,” she told the publication.

Some fans have theorized that we may get a season set in a ski resort, based on reports that show creator Mike White contacted the Norwegian Film Institute for a filming grant before the most recent season. As reported by the Huffington Post, however, it seems those plans may have fallen through, as the tax incentives Norway supposedly offered didn’t reach the desired threshold.

Additionally, there is no Four Seasons resort in the country, and all previous seasons have been filmed at outposts of the luxury hotel chain. Not to mention, show producer David Bernad has let everyone know that “Mike [White] does not like the cold” on an episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast. The show is White’s baby, so if he is not keen on snow, it seems we’ll be waiting for a murder on the slopes for a while yet.

If the show does end up in Europe once again, there are Four Seasons destinations in several unexplored warmer locales, including France, Spain, Turkey, and Portugal.

