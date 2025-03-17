Will there be a season 4 of ‘The White Lotus’?

With the third season of HBO’s The White Lotus nearing its dramatic conclusion, the question looms: will this cultural phenomenon return for another round of biting satire and lavish intrigue? Or has the Lotus finally reached the end of its bloom?

The White Lotus burst onto the television scene with a stroke of special luck. Initially greenlit as a miniseries, it quickly blossomed into an anthology series after the first season—a gamble that paid off spectacularly. This darkly comic drama captivated audiences and critics alike, raking in 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, including the coveted Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The White Lotus opened its doors in Hawaii in July 2021, drawing viewers into a sun-soaked world of secrets and satire. The White Lotus season 2 whisked us away to the seductive shores of Sicily, and now, the ongoing third season has taken us to the vibrant landscapes of Thailand.

As the sun sets on The White Lotus season 3, the question lingers: will we return to meet a fresh crop of travelers and their tantalizing tales of dysfunction and deceit?

Ahead of the season 3 premiere, HBO greenlit The White Lotus for a fourth season and set the production for 2026. When HBO’s longtime top programming executive Francesca Orsi spoke to Deadline about the fourth season, she teased that the series might revisit a continent they’ve already explored. “I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe,” she said.

Each season of the series has thus far been released as a self-contained miniseries, telling the story of a different country every time and immersing viewers in the opulent yet unsettling world of a luxury global resort chain. With each new episode, the series peels back the glossy petals of the paradise to expose the tangled web of psychosocial dysfunctions shared by the guests, the staff, and even the idyllic locale itself.

What will The White Lotus season 4 be about?

The first season of The White Lotus delved into the corrosive influence of wealth, while the second turned its sharp satirical lens on sex. The third season, according to creator Mike White, offers “a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” per Variety. For the upcoming fourth season, the details remain tightly under wraps.

Until we hear more about the next trip across oceans, fans can find solace in knowing that the journey doesn’t end here. The season three finale may be a pause, but it’s not the last chapter in this darkly entrancing anthology. Orsi also hinted that we might have more than just one season on the line. “I imagine he [White] is going to go beyond four. He hasn’t confirmed it, but I think he has more to say than just one more season,” she told Deadline.

