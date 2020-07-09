The Weeb Queen of Rap, Megan Thee Stallion, Teams Up With Crunchyroll to Deliver an Exclusive Streetwear Collection

Megan Thee Stallion is known for her amazing raps, her amazonian physical presence, and her love of anime, which is why, when it was teased that she was coming out with her own streetwear line with Crunchyroll, we were super excited to celebrate it and her.

The Texas rapper collaborated closely with the Crunchyroll team to create and design her very own Crunchyoll Loves collection. The design incorporates the amazing animated fun of the official “Savage” music video with six exclusively designed pieces: two t-shirts, two hoodies, one long-sleeve shirt, and one tote bag. It will be available for preorder from July 9 to July 20, exclusively on the Crunchyroll Store, and this collection will not be available once preorder ends.













It has been so fun to see so many Black female rappers get to own their love of anime in the public eye. I love Megan (even though she doesn’t love my favorite anime *sad girl tears*), and I’m glad that she got the chance to make this collection with Crunchyroll so all the Hot Girl Weebs can have something cute to wear as they watch anime during the quarantine.

Check out the rapper’s interview with Crunchyroll if you want to get a taste of her anime favs, and get your own piece of merch at the Crunchyroll store. I know I will be. Siri, play “Girls in the Hood.”

(image: Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images//Edited with images from Crunchyroll)

