Everything You Need To Know About ‘The Way Home’ Season 3

Hallmark original The Way Home was renewed for a third season in March 2024, following positive feedback from the audiences for the first two seasons of the time-travel drama.
While a definite release window hasn’t been revealed yet, it can be estimated that season 3 will likely premiere in the winter of 2025. The first two seasons came out in January and ended their run in March, and it is safe to assume that the third season will likely follow the same pattern.
Season 3 of The Way Home is expected to have a similar cast to season 2. After the events of the second season, here’s the list of characters who are expected to make a return:
- Andie MacDowell as Del Landry
- Chyler Leigh as Kat Landry
- Alex Hook as Teen Kat Landry
- Sadie Laflamme-Snow as Alice Dhawan
- Evan Williams as Elliot Augustine
- David Webster as Teen Elliot Augustine
- Jefferson Brown as Colton Landry
- Remy Smith as Jacob Landry
- Siddharth Sharma as Teen Brady Dhawan
A major character whose future in the show is still up in the air is adult Jacob Landry (played by Spencer Macpherson). The show’s writers are yet to reveal whether he will decide to stay in the 1800s or join the family in the present.
Season 2 revolved around Kat deciding to go back in time to 1814 in an attempt to bring her missing brother (Jacob) home. While on her quest, she uncovers new mysteries while striving to bridge the gap between the past and present and reunite her estranged family. Season 2 finale “Bring Me to Life” aired on March 31, pulling in 1.36 million viewers from the U.S.
Interested viewers of The Way Home will be able to catch episodes of season 3 of the family drama live on Hallmark every Sunday at 9PM Eastern time. Seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed on Peacock, Prime Video, Roku channel, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV.
(featured image: Hallmark)