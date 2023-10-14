‘The Walking Dead”s Best Duo Is Coming Back Together

The joy of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon began as a joint adventure between Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier. The dynamic between Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride is one that fans adored during the original run of The Walking Dead and it was upsetting that when Daryl got his own show, Carol got left in the dust. Reedus went on to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, a show here where Darly was set in Paris. The show was, originally, going to star Mc Bride and Reedus. Now, McBride is back for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon- The Book of Carol with season to airing in 2023.

While we got two moments with Carol appearing with season 1, the show as a whole was about Daryl’s time trapped in France without a real idea of how to get back home to America. Now though, we seem to have an idea of what season 2 will explore and a lot of that is Carol coming back into the fold and into Daryl’s life in one way or another.

“I’ve known there was much more to be told of Carol’s story as I felt her so unsettled when we last saw her, as she watched her best friend, Daryl, ride away,” McBride said about joining as a series regular in season 2. “Apart or (hopefully!) together, their stories run deep, and I’m so excited to continue Carol’s journey here. This team of storytellers have done amazing work to land these two established characters in an entirely new world to them, and I’m loving the discoveries!” Whether she finds him or not is the question.

The synopsis for season 1 is as follows: In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

Reunited and it feels so good.

The delight of of Carol and Daryl’s relationship is simply that they are two characters that didn’t feel like they were characters would get along. Slowly throughout the course of the show, they did and we did think that they were going to be on the show together. Obviously, it fell through with season 1, so we didn’t get the two together then and it did seem, for a moment, that the reunion of Carol and Daryl might not happen soon. Luckily that’s not the case and their reunion will be great come season 2.

This news comes at a time when seeing Carol again did have fans just so happy to know that she’s out there, looking for someone who meant a lot to her. When we get to see season 2 in 2024, we’ll get to know more about how Carol and Daryl are now and maybe even where they are in their relationship with Rick and Michonne. Either way, we’re excited about the future of Carol and Daryl.

