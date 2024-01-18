Vince Staples Becomes the Latest Rapper-Turned-Actor in Netflix’s ‘The Vince Staples Show’

Rapper and singer Vince Staples is the latest musician to try his hand at acting. Staples, a member of the Odd Future collective, has appeared in the films Dope and White Men Can’t Jump, as well as the hit TV series Abbott Elementary. His music has been featured in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Black Panther.

His new series, The Vince Staples Show, sees Staples playing a version of himself. The trailer shows Staples on an average day, which involves beefing with mascots, getting recognized by bank robbers, and kicking it with friends. TVSS looks like an offbeat neighborhood comedy in the vein of Atlanta or This Fool.

When does the show premiere?

The Vince Staples Show debuts on February 15 on Netflix.

Is there a trailer?

There is! Check it out below:

Who stars in the series?

Vince Staples, of course. Joining him are Naté Jones (Abbott Elementary), Andrea Ellsworth (Truth Be Told), Tiberius Byrd (Snowfall), Ca’Ron Jaden Coleman (This Is Us), Myles Bullock (Runaways), and Kareem Grimes (All American).

What happens in The Vince Staples Show?

The Netflix synopsis for the series reads, “Who’s Vince Staples? Well, that’s a tricky question. He’s kind of famous, but he’s not. He’s kind of rich, but he’s not. He’s also kind of a criminal. But he’s…not? Follow him on his daily adventures, where anything that can go wrong usually does. From the mind of Vince Staples and executive produced by Kenya Barris comes a limited series of satirical tales created by Staples, Ian Edelman, and Maurice Williams.”

