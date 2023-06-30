The Best Songs From ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,’ Ranked

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiered on June 2 and came with a banging soundtrack produced by legendary DJ Metro Boomin. The soundtrack includes collaborations between Metro and talented artists like Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, Offset, Lil Uzi Vert, Nas, and James Blake. It features a wonderful array of sounds and styles that perfectly represent the characters and themes of the film.

However, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse set the precedent for the sequel’s soundtrack. The original film introduced the idea of having the soundtrack represent music that Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) would personally jam out to. The soundtrack did come with a few drawbacks, including its decision to have Post Malone sing part of the film’s biggest song, which was supposed to represent a new Afro-Latino character. Despite this, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s soundtrack is still enjoyable and includes numerous gems. Here are the top 10 songs on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, ranked to the best.

10. “Way Up” – Jaden Smith

“Way Up” is a song by Jaden Smith, and it’s the kind that gets you pumped up. It’s the shortest and fastest song on the soundtrack, and it doesn’t have the most creative or meaningful lyrics. However, there’s nothing wrong with an energetic, feel-good song that captures the more exhilarating parts of being a superhero. One can easily imagine Morales relating to this tune while he’s high on adrenaline from swinging through the city.

9. “Invincible” – Aminé

“Invincible” is a song from Aminé, and it slows things down in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. It’s a smooth, soft song with a steady beat and doesn’t go overboard with any fancy sound effects, but it still manages to pack an emotional punch. Aminé puts a lot of passion and emotion into his soothing tone to draw listeners in. Lyrics like “The hardest thing is believing in your dreams / Stop feeling invisible / And start feeling invincible” reiterate common but powerful sentiments of chasing one’s dreams and trusting oneself, making it a relatable and encouraging song for any listener.

8. “Scared of the Dark” – Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, and XXXTENTACION

“Scared of the Dark” comes from the combined talents of Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, and XXXTENTACION. The song manages to put a powerful and upbeat spin on the darker parts of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as it tackles the topic of death. There’s definitely a lot going on in this song which runs for almost four minutes and features rap verses from Lil Wayne and XXXTENTACION, in addition to a powerful chorus and bridge. However, it all comes together beautifully, resulting in a catchy trap music style that elevates the chorus nicely. It’s also quite an emotional song that captures the sentiments of someone who has been exposed to death but refuses to fear it. The fact that the song featured XXXTENTACION and was a posthumous release for the artist adds another layer of meaning and emotion to “Scared of the Dark.”

7. “Home” – Vince Staples

“Home” is a song by Vince Staples that was used in the trailers for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It certainly makes a fitting theme for the film, as the blend of rap and rock digs into Morales’ frustrations with trying to do what’s right despite being opposed on all sides. In the film, Miles faces opposition from both villains and the good guys, as his father mistakes Spider-Man for a menace. However, the song captures Miles’ refusal to give up with the lyrics, “Can’t take me down now / My feet on the ground now / Fight ’til I’m down now / Say it out loud now / Say it out loud now, are you ready for war?” It’s a powerful song that captures the determination of the film’s heroes, even in the face of difficulties and emotional distress.

6. “Let Go” – Beau Young Prince

“Let Go” is a soft rap ballad from Beau Young Prince that directly and powerfully takes on Morales’ perspective. The song captures Morales’ point of view after learning the truth about his uncle. It follows him as he grapples with his emotions and struggles with understanding who he is. The emotions he feels are so powerful that he wants to stop holding them in and just “let go.” Lyrics like, “My uncle always told me that it never would be easy (nah) / Now I’m lookin’ to the sky hoping that he rest in peace,” really dig deeper into Morales’ psyche and explore his grief in an even more raw and nuanced way than the film did.

5. “Memories” – Thutmose

“Memories” is a song by Thutmose and features a breezy upbeat melody. Don’t let the upbeat tune fool you; the lyrics are actually pretty sobering. The song captures the difficulty of loving someone who has changed significantly and yearning for someone to reciprocate the love you have for them. Lyrics like “My memories came back in the form of someone else” and “Why won’t you love me now?” come with quite a bit of emotional weight. It applies to multiple situations in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, including the estrangement between Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) and Mary Jane (Zoe Kravitz), Morales’ struggles for his father’s approval, and Morales’ shock at discovering his Uncle’s true nature. The heartfelt lyrics provide a poignant window into the situations and feelings of many characters in the film.

4. “Hide” – Juice WRLD and Seezyn

“Hide” is another slower ballad from Juice WRLD and Seezyn about love. It’s a sweet romantic tune elevated by the smooth vocals of its artists. Meanwhile, “Hide” is as close to perfect as a love song can get. The song’s narrators are paying tribute to the women in their lives who truly are their home. They realize they don’t need thrills or superficial romances when they have someone they just connect with and who brings meaning to their lives. Lyrics like, “Really think I found my home, shorty made me feel at home / She made me leave the thrills at home and I’m fine with it / She really made me lose control, I’ma let my love unfold / We’re just two lost souls, but we’re fine with it,” beautifully capture what it means to find a true soulmate.

3. “Sunflower” – Swae Lee and Post Malone

“Sunflower” comes from Swae Lee and Post Malone and became the most popular song in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s soundtrack. It’s a fast song with a catchy hip-hop melody. The artists truly make the song with their light airy vocals that flow steadily throughout. Additionally, “Sunflower” is an interesting metaphor for a complicated relationship. It could symbolize many things in the film, from Morales’ complicated relationship with his superhero duties to his friendship with Gwen (Hailee Seinfeld) to the strained relationship between Peter B. Parker and MJ. With a melody that begs to be played on repeat and sophisticated lyrics, it’s no wonder “Sunflower” has become a massive hit.

2. “What’s Up Danger” – Blackway and Black Caviar

“What’s Up Danger” is a song by Blackway and DJ duo Black Caviar and has been one of the most enduring songs of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Not only does the song have an epic beat, but it fits Miles’ origin story very well. In the film, after suffering a personal tragedy, Miles officially suits up as Spider-Man and embraces his fears in a vertigo-inducing web swing through New York. It’s the moment he decides who he wants to be, and it’s perfectly punctuated by the song’s chorus. The song is so fitting for him that it was even chosen as the backdrop of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse‘s second trailer. “What’s Up Danger” is also just impossible to not jam out to with its energy, Blackway’s top-notch vocals, and the unique usage of the Prowler sound effect.

1. “Familia” – Nicki Minaj, Anuel AA, and Bantu

“Familia” is a bilingual song from Nicki Minaj, Anuel AA, and Bantu and beautifully captures Morales’ heritage and his family dynamics. With Morales’ Puerto Rican heritage sometimes being forgotten in casting choices and discussion, this song’s reggaetón beat and transitions from English to Spanish bring it back to the forefront. Additionally, it’s a beautiful song about the loyalty of family. Lyrics like, “Father, father, unforgivable / This is my house, you made it personal / It’s always trouble when they go too far / Nobody mess with my familia,” are chill-inducing and sung with a warm tone that perfectly captures the sentiments that would arise if anyone messed with the Morales family.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Animation)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]