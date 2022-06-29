Spoilers for Birdie Wing: A Golf Girls’ Story season one

The final episode of Birdie Wing: A Golf Girls’ Story, also known as “I swear, this really is about golf,” has hit the green, ending one of the most delightfully over-the-top sports anime that I’ve seen in a while. However, this isn’t the end of Eve and Aoi’s story. Shortly after the release of the thirteenth episode, a trailer was released for another season. That’s right, we’re getting more of this fantastically campy golf (love) story!

There’s something about those girls who golf…

It’s hard to explain the joy this silly little series brings me, but I’m going to try. There’s always an element of ridiculousness with sports anime, but something about Birdie Wing takes the “it’s snowing in Okinawa” and turns it up to 11. From the discovery of there being an entire underground golf ring that the mafia is involved in, to the fact that the series threw subtext out the window before even reaching the halfway point, Birdie Wing is unapologetic in all the best ways. Yes, the mafia settles their differences with golf matches. Yes, a girl named Eve participates in illegal golf matches to make money and take care of orphans at a bar. And yes, she falls in love with a girl named Aoi who respects the game instead of playing for money. Do they say it’s love? I mean, do they have to? Telling a bondage snake queen that you’ve already got another girl’s name in your heart is a damn good love confession to me. And yes, I said bondage snake queen who, by the way, emits a toxic aroma to poison her golf opponents. How? By zipping down her outfit to show her glorious cleavage, of course.

This is all only four episodes of content, by the way. I’m currently watching the rest of the series and am in awe of how every episode legitimately tops itself in how silly it gets. Do Eve and Aoi have a virtual golf date to make up for the in-person date they missed? Yes. Are they in wacky cosplay during the date? Again, yes. Does someone break their prosthetic arm by golfing too hard? Do you even gotta ask, you know the answer is yes. How about Even telling someone she’s going to kill them … in golf? You know she did.

Is there a kiss? Well … yeah, actually. Headpats, too. It’s normal, right?

This show is an absolute blessing. We don’t deserve Birdie Wing, but the universe decided to throw us gays a bone.

When will season 2 be released?

How in the world will the second season top the first? I can’t answer that, but the trailer sure does have a lot of dramatic shots (including Eve walking away from Aoi IN THE RAIN – dun dun dunnnnn!). We’ll have to wait a couple of months to see the next part of “girls who like girls who play golf” as it is set to be released in January 2023. No word on whether or not it’ll be streaming on Crunchyroll, but I’m hoping it returns. Until then, if you haven’t started the series (or are catching up on it, like me) you can check out all the episodes on Crunchyroll.

