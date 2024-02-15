‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 4 Has an Official Release Date!

It’s hard to believe this wacky, out-of-the-box show is coming to an end. The Umbrella Academy, based on the graphic novels by Gerard Way, will finish its time-traveling, universe-altering tale with its fourth season, set for release this summer on Netflix.

Recommended Videos

In a deviation from previous seasons, The Umbrella Academy season 4 will consist of a mere six episodes, all of which will drop simultaneously on the streamer. Despite the shorter season length, Netflix and The Umbrella Academy cast have promised that the final season will include just as much mind-bending action as previous installments. In a featurette released by Netflix a few months ago, David Castañeda, who portrays Diego Hargreeves, described season 4 as his “favorite season,” and, during Netflix’s 2023 Geeked Week, the rest of the cast promised it would be a “sexy, wacky” farewell. You can watch the featurette here:

The Umbrella Academy season 4 will see Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore all reprising their roles from the previous seasons. Joining the show this time around are Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross.

Our favorite super-powered siblings are super-powered no more. To make matters worse, their evil adoptive father, Reginald Hargreeves, has seemingly taken over the world in yet another brand-new timeline. How will The Umbrella Academy fare this time around?

When will The Umbrella Academy season 4 drop on Netflix?

(Netflix)

Netflix has officially announced that The Umbrella Academy season 4 will be released on August 8, 2024. This is more than two years after the previous season was released, which premiered in June 2022. Though this may seem like a long wait, most of Netflix’s original shows have two-year gaps between seasons (sadly). At least this season won’t be split into two parts.

One last time traveling adventure awaits us this summer. Are you ready?

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]