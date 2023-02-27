Fans of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Rage at Shorter Final Season

Fans of Netflix’s hit series, The Umbrella Academy, are both anticipating and dreading the release of its upcoming fourth season. This is because, while we’re all desperate to know what happens after season 3 ended on a massive cliffhanger, Netflix has confirmed season 4 will be the show’s last season. Since it first hit the streaming platform in 2019, The Umbrella Academy has been one of Netflix’s most-watched shows and has received high praise from critics, as well as six Emmy nominations.

The show follows the superpowered Hargreeves siblings, who are reunited after the death of their father, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore). Reginald adopted all seven of the Hargreeves siblings, who were among a group of 43 superpowered individuals born simultaneously on October 1, 1989, to women who had not previously been pregnant. As children, the group formed a superhero team called the Umbrella Academy, but went their separate ways and became estranged as adults. Their father’s death, though, reunites them and sets them off on a mission to stop an imminent apocalypse.

After changing the timeline in season 2, season 3 saw the Hargreeves in an alternate reality where Reginald adopted six different children (and an alternate version of one of the original Hargreeves, Ben (Justin H. Min)) to form the Sparrow Academy instead of the Umbrella Academy. However, this Reginald has grand plans to reset the universe and build it to his liking. In the season finale, he is revealed to have succeeded but created a world with some anomalies, such as the Hargreeves siblings losing their powers. Fortunately, season 4 is in the works and will hopefully hold some answers. Here’s everything we know about The Umbrella Academy season 4 so far.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 episode count

One major detail the creators have revealed is the episode count of season 4. Seasons 1 to 3 were all ten episodes, so many thought it was safe to expect the same from season 4. However, it has been confirmed that The Umbrella Academy‘s final season will only be six episodes long. The showrunners have promised that the episodes will be great, but fans are a little salty they’re not getting their usual ten episodes.

WHAT DO YALL MEAN UMBRELLA ACADEMY S4 WILL ONLY HAVE 6 EPISODES ?!?/!?!#?/ pic.twitter.com/f0Fdgzajsz — gen⁷ ☂︎ (@MlKROTAEHYUNG) December 13, 2022

umbrella academy stans excited for a ten episode final season dedicated to their shared time together as a family seeing Steve Blackman pic.twitter.com/ZwxBmCrpI0 — Rebecca (@DIEGOHRGVS) December 16, 2022

The Umbrella Academy season 4 release window

The Umbrella Academy season 4 does not have a confirmed release date yet. However, Netflix confirmed that the season had already started filming on February 1st. Considering that filming will likely last several months yet, plus post-production, a late 2023 or early 2024 release date seems likely.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 cast

(Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy season 4 will feature a mix of new and familiar faces. Viewers can, of course, expect to see all of the original Umbrella Academy members. This means Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), and Viktor (Elliot Page) will all be back for season 4. Additionally, the Sparrow Academy’s Ben (Min) will also return, as he followed the Umbrellas to the reset world, as did Diego’s partner, Lila (Rita Arya). Since he created and now has influence over the reset world, Colm’s Reginald is also expected to return, alongside his newly resurrected wife, Abigail Hargreeves (Lisa Repo-Martell).

There are also several characters whose returns are uncertain, but possible. It is unknown yet if the Sparrows, aside from Ben, will be returning in season 4. Most of them died in season 3, but given the reset, Marcus (Justin Cornwell), Fei (Britne Oldford), Alphonso (Jake Epstein), Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez), and Jayme (Cazzie David) could all potentially appear. There is especially likely more to Sloane’s story, given the fact she was with the Hargreeves when the reset happened but oddly disappeared during the transition. Previously deceased characters like Stanley (Javon Walton), Harlan (Callum Keith Rennie), and The Handler (Kate Walsh) could also all potentially come back, considering the flexibility of a new universe.

Lastly, Netflix recently announced some exciting new addition to the season 4 cast. Parks and Recreation and The Last of Us star, Nick Offerman, has joined the cast, along with his wife, Megan Mullally, who is best known for her appearance in Will & Grace. They will be playing a married couple in the show, Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau, who Variety reports are “a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen.” Arrested Development’s David Cross has also joined the cast as Sy Grossman, a businessman seeking to reunite with his estranged daughter.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 plot

(Netflix)

So far, the exact details of The Umbrella Academy‘s season 4 plot have not been revealed. However, based on the ending of season 3, we know a few things. For one, we know that the season, similar to season 3, will take place in an alternate reality. This one is particularly interesting because the Hargreeves have lost their powers and will have to experience living as regular people for a time. Each already seems to be on their path, too, with Diego leaving with Lila (who is expecting a child), Luther departing to find Sloane, and Allison being reunited with her husband and daughter, who she met in the 1960s in season 2.

Hence, it is expected that all of these story arcs will be explored more, as will the story of Reginald and Abigail. We don’t really know a whole lot about them, aside from Reginald being an alien and Abigail previously having been deceased. Additionally, there are bound to be some unexpected twists and turns, monsters, and chaos in this unnatural reset world. Showrunner Steve Blackmen also teased that the season 3 post-credit scene will factor into season 4. The post-credit scene sees Sparrow Ben on a subway in Korea. We don’t know why on earth he’s on a subway in Korea, but apparently, it’s important!

Blackman also gave a rough outline of what to expect from season 4. He told Decider:

I do know what Season 4 is and we leave them in a pretty precarious place with the question that I hope the audience is asking themselves is: are they better off without their powers? Are they better off with them? Did Hargreeves give them the gift and say, look, you’ve hated the powers, it’s been the bane of your existence. Now you are free, you are, quote unquote, normal. Can they live like that and be normal? I have a way that they’ll get their powers back. But also, Hargreeves got something very special back himself—he got his wife. But that is also a very complicated story, given that they’re aliens, which we will also hopefully touch on next year. The world, if you look carefully, is slightly different as well, this timeline, a lot of Hargreeves Enterprises things around. So, there’s a lot of places to go in Season 4, and I’ve got a really good plan for it if we get another year.

(featured image: Netflix)

