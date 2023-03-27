‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre’ Returns With a Brutal New Game

When you hear a chainsaw revving up, you know it’s time to run and maybe even jump out of a window. Take notes from the women in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise. You might just survive an encounter with Leatherface and his bonkers family in the upcoming video game. Yes, that’s right chainsaw geeks, we’re getting a Texas Chain Saw Massacre game this year!

Horror franchises have long been expanding by introducing TV series, video games, comics, and more. Heavy hitters like Friday the 13th, A Nightmare on Elm Street, Scream, and Evil Dead, for example, have more than just movies and movie sequels in their bloody pockets. So it’s about time that The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise gets a fresh game to scare the hell out of us.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game plot and trailer

Gun Media describes the Texas Chain Saw Massacre game as “an asymmetrical horror experience based on the groundbreaking and iconic 1974 horror film.”

The game is certainly going to be brutal, gory, and scary (depending on what you find scary, obviously), and looks like a much better gameplay experience than the previous Texas Chain Saw Massacre game, which was released in the ’80s. Given that the new game is based on 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, we’re guaranteed to see young adults snooping where they shouldn’t—and that’ll cause a whole lot of problems for our protagonists when they encounter the Sawyer family and their introverted son, Leatherface.

Does the Texas Chain Saw Massacre game have a release date?

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is set to release on August 18 and will be available on PC, PS4 and PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox One. So if you game using any of the above, you’re as good as gold.

If you can’t wait until August, however, Gun Media announced a technical test of the game for May 25.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre gameplay preview

If you’re feeling bold and want to watch a preview of the gameplay in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, here it is! Sometimes all you need is a little bit of a hands-on sneak peek to get properly hyped up.

(featured image: Gun Media)

