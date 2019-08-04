comScore
Things We Saw Today: The Terror: Infamy Marries Supernatural Horror With a Dark Chapter of History

Plus Euphoria, She-Ra, and more!

AMC’s horror anthology series The Terror debuted in 2018 and quickly developed a cult following. The first season told the frosty isolated tale of Captain Sir John Franklin’s lost expedition to the Arctic in 1845, and its strong performances and moody tone earned the series rave reviews.

Now, the second season of the series is here with an all new horror tale set in California during WWII. The Terror: Infamy follows Chester Nakayama (Greek‘s Derek Mio) a Japanese American man who finds his family plagued by supernatural events while experiencing the real life horrors of America’s Japanese internment camps.

The series features an almost entirely Asian cast, which includes Shingo Usami (The Wolverine), Naoko Mori (Torchwood), and George Takei, who has written about his experiences in the camps as a boy. the series is led by showrunner and executive producer Alexander Woo (True Blood, Manhattan) and executive producer Max Borenstein (Godzilla: King of the Monsters).

Borenstein said of the season, “This season of The Terror uses as its setting one of the darkest, most horrific moments in our nation’s history … The Japanese-American internment is a blemish on the nation’s conscience — and one with dire resonance to current events.”

The featurette introduces us to the main characters as well as the mysteries that will unfold over the season. It’s an exciting glimpse at a unique series which promises a strong and effectively scary season of television.

The Terror: Infamy premiere August 12th on AMC.

  • Storm Reid and Maude Apatow discuss the wild first season of HBO’s Euphoria. (via Collider)
  • Noelle Stevenson delves into the magic and relationships in season 3 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. (via CBR)
  • Frederick Brennan, the founder of 8chan, thinks the site should be shut down. (via Deadline)
  • The cast of The Good Place says goodbye as filming wraps on their fourth and final season.

  • These It: Chapter Two posters will keep you up at night. (via /Film)
  • The cast of Preacher on their balls-to-the-wall final season of the irreverent series. (via The Beat)
  • It’s been a long weekend, enjoy these arctic weasels:

