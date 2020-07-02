The Summer Bop of 2020 Is Here: Avenue Beat’s “Lowkey Fk 2020”

Every year, we wait for the song of the summer. Since summer of 2020 is canceled (I don’t care if you’re still trying to go to the beach, Todd), why not thrive with “Lowkey Fk 2020,” a song dedicated to how absolutely horrendous this year is?

The musicians of Avenue Beat took to TikTok to share their song in the best way possible: Using a green-screen function to show the hope we all had on New Year’s Eve and then the destruction that awaited us as the year continued to go on and on. Honestly, I feel like I’ve aged 20 years in the last 6 months. (That’s right, it is only July.)

The trio from Nashville, Tennessee, has been churning out music and music videos, and look, they’re catchy AF.

The catchy tune is simple: It just says “f**k 2020” in the chorus, and suddenly, we’re all hooked—mainly because that’s about where we all are at this point (or at least I am). The thing is, we all thought 2020 held such promise. Like the song says, we started New Year’s Eve saying this was going to be our year, and then … well, you know the rest.

Even country star Maren Morris shared the song, because … it is pretty much how we’re all feeling right now.

singing this till 2021. 🖕🏼thank you for writing what we’re all feeling @TheAvenueBeat https://t.co/cdtRG5qWKZ — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) June 29, 2020

Have I stopped singing it? No, my friend sent it to me yesterday and I just find myself whisper-singing “lowkey f**k 2020, still sad, still ain’t got no money” over and over again. The truth is that the song just speaks to all of us. Those of us who are listening to health officials and staying inside are just … stuck here just staring at the news and throwing up our hands.

But as this has been the never-ending year, this Matthew Panzarino tweet pretty much sums up my feelings on “Lowkey Fk 2020.”

Sometimes it’s hard to call the song of the year half way through and sometimes it’s not @TheAvenueBeat pic.twitter.com/pQTURFNXXO — Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) June 28, 2020

Can’t wait until Avenue Beat puts out the studio version on Spotify so I can blast it for the rest of the year, and it is MOST DEFINITELY getting played on New Year’s Eve because please, god, just let it be 2021 already.

(image: screengrabbed from TikTok)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com