Kate Hudson Makes a Valid Point About Men in Rom-Coms

Kate Hudson appeared on The View and discussed how more “Marvel guys” should be in romantic comedies.

On January 4, Hudson went on The View to talk about her upcoming album, fitness, and parenting. The hosts also brought up how Hudson’s “iconic rom-com” How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days turned 20 last year. Hudson became well known for starring in several romantic comedies. Having worked in the genre so much, she’s an authority on the behind-the-scenes work it takes to create a successful rom-com.

Hudson owed the lasting power of the movie to two areas: the writing and the cast. “Honestly, I think it was well written. I think there’s this sort of misconception that a rom-com is supposed to have a certain formula, which it does. There is a formula that works. But it does also start with the writing. We went through multiple writers on that. We really made sure we had a great foundation of a script. And then the cast.” For that film—and another Hudson movie, Fool’s Gold—Matthew McConaughey played the romantic lead. McConaughey seems to be one of those actors who are beloved by both men and women.

The stigma of rom-coms

However, Hudson went on to say, “It’s hard to get male movie stars to make rom-coms.” Her theory about why that is centers on the writing of these films. There’s a line to ensure you have the “formula” of a rom-com while adding something new and different. She said an answer to the problem might be to get “more Marvel guys” to appear in rom-coms.

Many of these movies stand the test of time, so why don’t male actors want to star in them? It could be like Hudson said, that the writing quality doesn’t appeal to the “Marvel guys,” but it seems like more than that. Romantic comedies have a stigma around them like they are less important or valid than other film genres. These movies are often portrayed as “chick flicks,” something for women to enjoy and men to endure to please women.

I could see how men trying to “make it” in Hollywood might avoid the genre altogether, but that feels like an outdated sentiment. There are a few actors, like Hugh Grant and Colin Firth, who arguably built their careers on movies made for women. After women dominated the United States economy in 2023 with their spending power, movie studios shouldn’t be shying away from films women would like. It’s also time to recognize that dudes enjoy a good rom-com just as much as women do. Let’s make 2024 the year we do away with the stigma around rom-coms and start making some good romantic comedies with well-known male actors in them. I’ve got plenty of rom-com script ideas for the “Marvel guys,” if Hollywood needs me to supply them.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

